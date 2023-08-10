MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th August 2023

Dangerous trend in BJP-ruled States

The demolition of houses belonging to suspects or of those being targeted using excavators by the governments has become an unhealthy trend in BJP-ruled states. The controversial way to intimidate certain individuals had been invented by UP first and other states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and now Haryana have been following suit. In Haryana, the High Court has taken it seriously and asked the government that whether it’s aiming at any ethnic cleansing, as the government’s demolition drive had targeted people of a particular community. If such acts get normalised in the society, the idea of justice would be eluded for the commoner.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Much ado about nothing by BJP

The Manipur crisis is a result of politics of hatred and failure of leadership. So the BJP has made an issue of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘flying kiss’ to divert attention away from the situation in Manipur. If a flying kiss is an expression of misogyny, film star Shah Rukh Khan will push Rahul Gandhi to second place and hold the first place unchallenged. If the BJP’s ‘perception’ or ‘logic’ is extended to sporting icons, they, too, will attract the charge of misogyny and infamy. Rahul Gandhi’s gesture did not demean women; at best it demystified the Parliament. The gesture of blowing a flying kiss is unlikely to be misconstrued as misconduct by the Speaker to oblige the BJP with ‘stern action’ against Rahul Gandhi. The context makes it quite clear that Rahul’s flying kiss was nothing more or less than greeting and wishing good luck.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Rahul Gandhi finally delivered his observation of Manipur, and ultimately said, “Manipur witnessed the murder of Bharat Mata” as mothers are being molested in the state – which is he said repeatedly to the discomfiture of all. He idiotically added that PM Modi listened to two men - Amit Shah and Adani. The Speaker had to intervene, at this point and reminded Rahul Gandhi to watch his language before he attempted to say something on the floor of the House. In all, when the treasury benches expected a speech by Rahul Gandhi, it was more in the sense of comical relief to the members, than expecting something marvellous or extraordinary speech from the Gandhi scion. Above all, Rahul Gandhi left the House in a huff, not before throwing a ‘flying kiss” to Smriti Irani, who at that time was effectively countering and demolishing the allegations with precision; by speakers from the I.N.D.I.A group on Manipur.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Why India losing to weak West Indies

It can very well be answered in affirmative. We are slow starters on overseas tours. Our so-called bench strength is only on paper. When it comes to competitive cricket we lag behind. That was one of the major reasons we could not win an ICC sponsored tournament in a decade. Even the No1 tag for the main team is also just for rating carts. We never plan before a tour and we pick our team on the basis of our IPL performances. Our A grade players are just for placing them higher grade but performance side they are backward category as well. When so many left handers are there we play without an off spinner. The so-called medium pacers gift runs in death overs. The openers fail miserably and repeatedly. On the whole the results revealed that the Indian team struggled to beat a weak West Indies side.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

What matters to people in Telangana

New state Telangana has a wonderful chance to achieve true development. However, it is sad that it has become a thriving place of liquor flow and tobacco business. We need a disciplined and mature society. Liquor and tobacco are the most dangerous vices to spoil youth. Rise in road accidents and as well as deaths rate of youth on the road are a naked truth. We are sad that liquor has the lion share of state revenue. There are number of suicides because of financial reasons in the state. The irregularities in conducting competitive exams are a also a cause of gloom. Time has for people to think whether we are living in a place of hell and there is a need for a fix - but how?

D Kishan Prasad, Karimnagar