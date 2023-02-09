MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th February 2023

Rate hike sounds a harsh decision

The Monetary Policy Committee of RBI has again increased repo rate to 6.5 with immediate effect for the sixth time in one year period. Now the common man has to bear the brunt with increased interests on his loans. Though the repo rate increase is a scientific method to control liquid cash in circulation and contain inflation, it shouldn't be only method to follow now. The government should address the problems of supply side, control the future trading of market and its effects on prices. There should be a humanistic approach in even dealing with economic issues.

- Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

AP govt staff yet to get salaries

Employees thanked the AP government when it promptly cleared the salaries bill even in pandemic times. In fact, the TS which is richer than AP is regularly delaying payment of salaries. However, the employees are not lucky enough to get their salaries even in the second week of month, particularly current month. As a result, they are facing many hardships in clearing monthly bills like house rent, grocery bills and others, apart from losing credit score in banks. Thus, the governments should not ignore the travails of employees. After all, their contribution is imperative in implementing any government initiative.

- Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Govt must come clean on Adani

From opposition parties' point of view, their voice is being suppressed and the some part of speeches is being deleted from the proceedings of the parliament. It is expected from the BJP that some sort of assurance be given to the opposition parties that Adani matter will be looked into. Previously also BJP had adopted adamant attitude and country lost a lot which is evident from the mishandling of farmers agitation. Even the land acquisition bill had to be taken back when it could not answer various objections. Unnecessary conflict is being created with the judiciary and pandemonium being allowed to persist in parliament for the last three parliament sessions.

- Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

II

The Adani issue has exposed the links between politics and big business and, by extension, even the dependence of political power upon economic strength, not to speak of the undesirability of favouring a select few among the industrialists. PM Narendra Modi's assertions that the trust of 140 crore Indians is his armour - suraksha kavach - in the Lok Sabha and he 'lives and dies for the country' in the Rajya Sabha are only rhetorical. The Prime Minister refuses to face up to the unwelcome and unpalatable truths that he has facilitated the large-scale accumulation of wealth by Adani.

- G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

III

The PM spoke long on the motion of thanks but the absence of any mention of Adani in his nearly 90 minutes speech seems a deliberate attempt to side-step the allegations. Invoking the shield of 140 crores does not absolve the PM of his responsibility. Interestingly, the CM of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the Adani contract to supply electronic meters. That he had the courage to go against the interests of a group which is perceived to be very close to the PM is a telling reminder that there are people in the BJP who are ready to take a stand against Adani. The matter should be cleared once and for all by an investigation.

- Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Apathy toward healthcare personnel

The Centre has decided not to go ahead with legislation to protect healthcare professionals from physical violence. It isn't rare for healthcare personnel and institutions to find themselves at the receiving of the angst and ire of families, especially of patients who respond unfavorably to treatment. The entire nation was witness to healthcare personnel sacrifice their lives when Covid ruled the roost at a time. Isn't this the same government which exhorted people to light lamps and clang utensils, and showered petals to honor healthcare professionals at the height of Covid? What changed between then and now?

- Dr George Jacob, Kochi

A friend in need is a friend, indeed

The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey. It is an 'Operation Dost'|as the sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country. We did a marvelous job during the spread of Covid19 by handing over vaccine free, then helped struggling countries during the Russia-Ukraine war and now have gone one step ahead by helping out quake-hit Turkey magnanimously. Under 'Operation Dost.' India sends humanitarian assistance to Turkey, Syria. Friends help each other, recalling the time when Turkey sent carriers to India with medical help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Jayanthi Ramani CK, Mumbai