MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th January 2024

Revocation of remission – A slap on Centre and Guj Govt

The Supreme Court’s revocation of the remission orders is in fact the victory of Bilkis Bano who was gang raped in front of her three-year-old daughter during the Gujarat program in 2002. In those clashes Bano’ s 7 relatives including her three year old daughter were killed. 11 persons were sentenced to life after prolonged trial in a CBI court, later approved it by the Gujarat High Court. But these 11 persons were given remission and freed on 15th August 2022 when the nation was celebrating 75th Independence Day. Moreover, those given remission were extended rousing welcome by the BJP, VHP and RSS as if they were jailed for the good cause. It is the respect that the Modi government is giving to women.

Moreover both the Centre and the Gujarat governments forgot that the trail took place in Maharashtra and so the remission issue must be raised by the Maharashtra government and not by the Centre or the Gujarat government. The issue absolutely failed to observe remission rules that murders and rapists must not be given. The remission must not be extended en masse, it should be considered invidually without effecting such freedom on victims and society. The remission must be considered only after completion on 14-years jail term. Any how the Supreme Court order setting aside the release of 11 persons and asking them return to the Godhra jail within two weeks is a slap on both the Centre and the Gujarat government. It certainly reposes faith on judiciary.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

II

By revoking the release of eleven lifetime convicts in year 2022 by Gujarat Government through remission in Bilkis Bano case, the supreme court has set right the injustice done in that heinous crime case. The convicts had been put in jail to serve a life term by CBI court in Maharashtra, as their crime was proved and were later granted premature release by Gujarat Government.

The height of insensitivity is that they were given a heroic welcome at home by some on their premature release. By passing scathing strictures to the manner in which the convicts of a heinous crime were released, the Apex court has exposed the lack of sensitivity shown by the Gujarat Government and Centre in an inhuman crime against a woman. The verdict can boost the faith laid in the system by the commoner.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao, AP

III

Supreme Court’s bench reprimanding BJP Govt for acting in tandem for release of eleven convicted prisoners in Bilkis Bano case, pregnant at the time of rape in August 2022, is certainly a historical one. The remission was reversed by SC and ordered to report back to jail within fifteen days. This heinous crime was severely condemned by the society immediately after commission of crime.

The judgment was hailed not only by the opposition but by the people of this nation. No mercy should be shown on rapists as the raped lost chastity lastingly. Hence retributive justice (hanging) is the only remedy in order to create terror in such hardcore criminals. The revised Indian Penal Code must include this clause if not yet done.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Justice delayed but not denied

Only when the rule of law prevails will liberty all other fundamental rights prevail under our Constitution. Further, the rule of law does not mean the protection of a fortunate few. The Court said Gujarat did not have the jurisdiction to grant remission to the convicts. The case was transferred by the SC in August 2004 from Gujarat to Maharashtra and the CBI Special Judge in Greater Mumbai had convicted the 11 men and sentenced them to life imprisonment in January 2008.

Hence, the Court clarified it was Maharashtra, where the 11 men were tried and sentenced, and not Gujarat which was the appropriate government to grant remission. Gujarat to consider the remission applications under the State’s remission policy of 1992 was procured by fraud, suppression and misrepresentation of material facts. At last, justice was delayed but not denied in the Bilkis Bano case.

M R Jayanthi, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Govt need to legalise cockfights

The Cockfights are organised every year during Sankranthi season, which is a traditional game. Of late it has become a practice for the government and authorities concerned to ‘warn’ the general public and the organisers of cockfights, without actually taking concrete action to prevent the game. On the day of reckoning the organisers, who include many politicians themselves, “manage” the show by greasing the palms of all the concerned and everything goes hunky dory.

Just like in the case of Jalli Kattu of Tamil Nadu, I think the AP Govt too should amend the concerned sections of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act 1974 and Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 in order to legally allow cockfights in the State, instead of indirectly permitting the game by circumventing the existing rules albeit for a day or two.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada