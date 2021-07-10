MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th July 2021

Sharmila faces huge challenge

Sharmila toured the entire state and interacted with people as a solidarity march, Odarpu Yatra after the demise of YS Rajashekar Reddy. She was able to console 310 families across Telangana in 56 days of her Odarpu Yatra covering 8,510 kilometres. She had undertaken yatra at different timings, and Mr P Srinivas Reddy (Khammam) accompanied her.

It may be an uphill task for the new party to be successful in Telangana. We need to appreciate for having the guts, as being the first lady from Telugu speaking states, founding a new regional party. But humongous challenges lie ahead of Sharmila, as she confronts Mr. KCR an astute politician in times to come.

Kanagiri S Prasad, Hyderabad

We still refuse to learn



If religious congregations and election rallies resulted in the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, bustling tourist destinations, hundreds of alcoholics (or to be kinder and less pejorative, devotees of Bacchus) with a craving for the bottle jostling in front of liquor outlets and crowded vaccination centres could invite (and bring on) the third wave of unpredictable proportions sooner rather than later.

The pictures of people swarming public spaces and flouting Covid-19 protocol make frightening viewing and give us a foreboding feeling that the next wave is around the corner. It is quite evident from the irresponsible and reckless behaviour of masses of people that the Covid-19 deaths or the suffering engendered by the pandemic have had no great (or at least not enough) impact on them to modify their behaviour. One is at pains to detect the fear of the pandemic on the faces of most people.

In what is called 'revenge travel' or 'revenge tourism' crowds are thronging tourist destinations seeking respite (from heat and Covid-19 fatigue!) and rejuvenation, oblivious of considerable risk to their lives. These Covidiots at tourist resorts and retreats even before the second wave has fully receded show a reckless disregard for their own safety and make the onset of a third wave (or explosion of new cases) a distinct possibility. It is as if they are programmed to court danger. The simple truth that eludes droves of tourists is that their inability or failure to resist the temptation for merry-making and fun outdoors in this pandemic time could prove fatal.

Many people behave as if the pandemic is behind them. They are blissfully unaware that it is still very much in our midst or so they feign. The moment the curbs are eased, they start behaving the way they used to before the pandemic. They are certainly not health conscious and do not put health and safety first. The Kerala High Court's caution that if the crowding in front of liquor retail outlets continued, the third wave couldn't be far behind must be taken seriously and heeded. It is imperative that all of us adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour till such time we get the better of the pandemic.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting of his council of ministers on Thursday articulated his concern over people at public places and roaming around without wearing masks. After unlocking of lockdown restrictions, it is observed that people are congregating at market places, either without masks or masks pulled down to the chin with no social distancing. It clearly shows that people have total disregard for Covid protocols despite knowing the consequences of first and brutal second wave of Covid pandemic. People are repeating the mistake of not following the Covid protocols as new cases are still high.This surely, is an open invitation to the third wave, which in the opinion of the health experts, is inevitable. It seems people have forgotten the scenes of devastation caused by the pandemic in April and May 2021.



Prime Minister in the meeting emphasised that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency. Covid protocols lapses will have adverse impact and spread of Covid infection. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing have been sacrificed in the political and social gatherings. Containing the virus calls for not lockdowns but a combination of rigorous enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour and intensification of the vaccination drive. In India, masks and their proper use, get little attention compared to expensive options like lockdown and testing. Masks, social distancing and tests represent the sustainable organic and participatory way.

K S Rao, Thane