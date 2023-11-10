MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th November 2023

Is it for courts to take up film reviews?

It must be the none of the business of courts to adjudicate on the matters regarding reviews of a film movie, once the same is certified and is set for “universal” or “adults only” exhibition by the Central Board of Film Censors. The instant case in Kerala had come up for a judicial intervention in the matter of a negative review, against which it is alleged that is likely to result adversely about the prospects of success of the film under review. As an alternative, say, if a film fetched most positive reviews, would it be in order if some of the movie producers resort to court on the contention that the producers would likely be enormously benefited by its heavy box office returns? Attempting to restrain social media influencers is similar to putting one’s hand opposite Sun to prevent the sunlight.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

KCR failed to usher in ‘Bangaru’ Telangana

Ref: ‘Battebaaz Cong deceived Telangana twice: KCR.’ Ten years hence, KCR is still harping on the formation of separate Telangana State, conveniently forgetting his promise of making a Dalit the CM, and to usher in ‘Bangaru’ Telangana State. There is no ‘Bangaram’ and KCR who is the principal of glib talk teaching college, accuses his opponents of indulging in glib talk. His claim of providing tapped drinking water to every household in the State is a blatant lie. The condition of roads is worse than that in the Cong era. His only luck is that the elections witness multi-corner contest thus splitting the anti-incumbency vote and the freebies he distributed to a select section of the society. Medical colleges scheme, Swachh Bharat, housing for the poor and many other schemes were funded by the Centre. Luckily for BRS a highly developed capital city is serving as the Kamadhenu but KCR’s 10-year rule saw to it a surplus State is also seeking loans and is now debt ridden.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Celebrate science for peace, development

Undoubtedly, science and technology have played a profound role in shaping humanity’s future, but disparities in global access to them continue. Science and innovation are essential in reaching sustainability goals and creating solutions for the SDGs, as emphasized by the 2030 Agenda. Trust in science is a fundamental requirement for shaping our future and backing evidence-based solutions. World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed annually on November 10 by UNESCO, emphasizes science’s essential role in society. It connects science with citizens and highlights scientists’ pivotal role in understanding our planet and promoting sustainability. This day unites a variety of stakeholders and offers a platform for sharing best practices and enhancing the connections between science and society to tackle global challenges.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Nitish Kumar’s comments misjudged

I think Nitish Kumar’s comments are misquoted. He was describing how an educated woman can constrain her husband during sexual intercourse while highlighting the importance of women’s education to control the population in Bihar. However, his comments triggered a controversy. Nitish Kumar was swift even to apologise for his remarks after backlash. PM Narendra Modi slammed Nitish for his derogatory remarks. But Modi has forgotten and having memory loss that he too commented on women calling them Shurpanakha, Jersey Cow and Congress Ka Vidhwa. He maintained stoic silence when his Party MP used derogatory language against a Muslim MP. So at least Nitish Kumar is good enough that he apologised for his comments immediately.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Delhi ‘burning,’ needs holistic solution

Despite putting several procedural regulatory measures to downsize the menace of pollution in New Delhi, it remains an annual phenomenon and is turning the capital city into a gas chamber. Multiple measure like odd-even, shutting schools transportation busses, banning construction activities have not proved enough sustainably. Rather, state and central governments’ joint commitment as well as comprehensive pollution policy are the need of the hour. We should take learnings from the Environmental Management Act, enacted by the Dutch in Netherlands to put emphasis on centralized trash collection and its management, emissions standards for greenhouse gas, and environmental impact assessment. A holistic pollution control mechanism is needed to deal with stubble burning.

Dimple, Kanpur Nagar