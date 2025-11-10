MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th November 2025

Kerala model best bet to tackle poverty

The news that Kerala is the first Indian State to achieve the ‘extreme poverty-free’ state status is highly appreciable. Other States can join the ranks if they adopt the Kerala role model and pursue some significant factors: 1) The central government must study the measures implemented in Kerala and urge other states to follow it; 2) Apart from the government, but every citizen must actively participate in such social welfare measures; 3) Every citizen should contribute at least one rupee every day (Rs 30 per month) to the CM and PM’s funds to help achieve the ‘poverty-free’ nation status in no time; 4) Save wherever possible and divert the same towards funding welfare schemes that are earmarked for the poor.

P V P Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad-61

Congress ‘unmasked’

The last phase of campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-poll that ended on Sunday, exposed Congress party’s political desperation that saw it cross every line of democratic decency. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s confession that the core political doctrine of Congress belief is that Muslims depend on it for their identity and existence. This highly deplorable divisive policy is nothing but a bid to safeguard its vote bank. Appeasing minorities to secure votes evidences that the Congress party is the most sectarian force in national politics.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3

Elders should make Gen Z future-ready

The article by Krishna Sagara Rao “I know it all attitude and Gen Z” is a masterpiece and holds relevance in the present times. It delves deep into what ails today’s youth and how their perspective towards life is vastly different from the ones nurtured by earlier generations. Today’s Gen Z believes in instant results and social media gratification. The Instagram-driven generation is no doubt tech-savvy, but it is impatient, arrogant and argumentative. They rely heavily on social media influencers and less on the age-old worldly wisdom of their parents and elders. Their “I know it all’ attitude is in stark contrast to the ethical and moral values exemplified by our older generations. The kids are being carried away by the glossy and showy world of FaceBook and other such platforms. They don’t feel the need to introspect and communicate their thoughts, nor do they believe in being mentored or rectifying their mistakes, which is quite worrisome. But then who is to be blamed for such an approach to life? Parents are busy building their careers and seldom get time to talk to their children, who are gifted mobile phones when they are in the eighth or ninth standard. There is no strict parenting today. The situation is almost the same in schools where teachers are keen on completing the syllabus and not on imparting moral education. We cannot blame social media alone. Like charity, the first step should begin at home. Parents should be both soft and approachable and strict with their children. We, the elders, have a role to play in shaping our Gen Z for the future.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad-50

Parents and elders must mentor Gen Z

This is apropos ‘I know it all’ attitude & how it hurts Gen Z’ (THI, Nov 7). Now the so-called ‘Gen Z’ (those aged between 12 and 25 years) are calling the shots. They seem to be society’s new fulcrum. They have permitted AI, internet, search engines, and social media to replace well-intended guidance, advice, and suggestions from parents, teachers and elders, more experienced with life’s vagaries. Gen Z is outwardly street-smart, confident, opiniated, and self-made. Ironically, this very generation is surprisingly deficient in crucial resilience, inner strength, self-belief, patience and the wherewithal to weather life’s odds. This is evident from rising incidences of suicides, violence, divorce and substance abuse among them. Well-directed spirituality, better regard for guidance of parents, teachers and elders will certainly add to their ‘positive traits’, which seem to have failed them emotionally and psychologically.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi