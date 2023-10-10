MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th October 2023

Battle lines drawn: Think and vote

The final round of state assembly elections before the next general elections can be construed as curtain raiser. The five state elections are crucial for the main national parties as the results can make or break their confidence levels for the battle at national stage. Either the results will become morale booster or dampener of spirit to the opposing parties. In particular, the standing and importance of Congress party in INDIA group of parties will be decided by the overall performance in four of five assemblies.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Battle lines are drawn for electing new government in five states. The voters should think and vote. They should not be carried away by double engine concept. We need a engine that understands the routes of the state to improve things for better for those who are living there. Moreover, PM is not CM of the state, so they should not blindly believe on what he says. In Rajasthan, he claimed that he would reveal the content of “Lal Dairy” after BJP is brought back to power. If PM is in possession of the dairy, why not hand over the same to the concerned. Hope voters will not be carried by such tamasha.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Drubbing Oz a sweet revenge for India

For much of the World Cup history, Australia has broken India’s hearts. A one-run defeat here in 1987, thrashings in the 2003 final and 2015 semifinal, hammering in the super-six game in 1999, the five-time world champions has been India’s biggest stumbling block in the prized tournament. But with a comprehensive exhibition of spin bowling and gritty batting from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India got off the blocks in the World Cup, beating Australia by six wickets. The win was also a vindication of India’s tactics and selection policies too. Hopefully, we will win the world cup.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

It’s time to cheer for non-cricket sports

It is all a marketing gimmick by all consumer products and service providers after the commencement of World Cup matches in India. The game of cricket gives plenty of scope for advertisement on TV. This much opportunity football or tennis or athletics can’t provide. So all-out efforts are made to propagate cricket. India being the largest populated country is the highest potential market for consumerism. Common salt to cooking oil they advertise. We pay for that and watch cricket matches and waste valuable time, which includes indulging in debates before and after matches. The BCCI gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that they are a private club and they have nothing to do with the government. So the question of national pride is only notional. It is time to cheer our football team, athletes, and Kabadi team instead.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Freebies will prove a bane for govts

The content of Hans editorial on October 9 - “Upping the game in the name of caste” - is not knew. Politicians know very well the weakness of voters and that is surviving them in power or to get power. Earlier below poverty line people decades ago used to beg for any work to eke out their livelihood. Now a days, farm labour and construction workers are demanding Rs 1,000 a day. Household servants abstain at least a week or more but demand full month’s labour. This is because of thousands of rupees and ration reach the shelters promptly by the first day of the month. Govt employees are not paid salaries as promptly as freebie beneficiaries. Former Prime Ministers AB Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh are totally against free distribution of money. Several games in many routes are being played more inventively. Ultimately, freebies would become a curse to development of the state in all fields.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Peace efforts must be stepped up

The United Nations must step in urgently to prevail upon Israeli and Palestinian authorities to stop bloodshed immediately. All nations of the world must honestly help douse the war sentiments rather than taking sides and escalating the hostilities. Loss of lives is very painful on any side. Wars for peace dictum only breeds more mistrust and armament race. If the world statesmen fail, let the world of intellectuals and independent media lobby loudly for truce in the situation and help find an honorable solution for both sides.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana