MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th September 2024

Stage set for India’s peace broker role

It’s good that India has become more active in resetting diplomatic relations with world countries these days. The Prime Minister’s recently concluded trips to Singapore and Brunei will strengthen the Act East Policy of India and serve the purpose of dual benefits of improving relations with South East Asian countries and acting check for China’s clout in the region. As both warring countries, Russia and Ukraine are seemingly in a mood to agree for India as mediator for peace, India can help them out for the cause of common good for the entire world. The stage is set for India to play a major role in reviving peace and order.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

HYDRA clarification allays apprehensions

Sub: Big relief from HYDRA (Sept. 09, 2024). It must serve as a relieving message for the flat owners in Hyderabad who have not received the notice for being in FTL or buffer zones as the HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath has assured the building owners to the effect that the occupied or empty building buildings will not come under the sway of bulldozers despite these places being in such zones and notices served to such building owners in some places of Gachibowli’s Nanakramguda. The Commissioners message must not be construed as taking HYDRA - FTL activity casually, to be getting buckled under growing public outcry.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath’s assurance that occupied houses in lake areas will not be demolished is re-assuring. This decision provides much-needed clarity and peace of mind to countless residents who were facing the threat of displacement. While the demolition of illegal constructions is essential to protect our city’s natural resources, it is crucial to ensure that innocent citizens are not harmed in the process. HYDRA’s commitment to prioritise the welfare of existing residents is commendable. Hope this decision will set a precedent for future actions and that the authorities will continue to work towards finding solutions that balance environmental conservation with the needs of the people.

J Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad

Youth must learn to seek help

Reg: Editorial – Alarming rise in students’ suicides rate in India (Sept. 09, 2024). The rising rate of suicides among students in advanced professional courses is definitely a cause for alarm. There is a definite need to analyse the reason behind these. We have enough statistics already at our disposal citing various reasons for such tragic events , who believe in ending their lives for one reason or the other. Generally, it is seen that advanced professional courses like IIT and IIM are fit for the really talented and educationally capable ones. such students have no problem at all in completing the courses, and getting placed in top companies. But, the problem is generally with the reservation and quota students who easily get into these courses without merit, and cannot be able to cope with the curriculum, cutting a sorry figure before the professors and fellow students. Unfortunately, such students have fat egos – as a result they will not tell these things to either parents or share their handicaps with friends and teachers, who will readily help them out.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

The alarming rise in student suicides is a distressing reminder of the immense pressure faced by young individuals. While addressing systemic issues in education and mental health support is essential, it is also crucial for parents and educators to recognize the importance of guiding students toward diverse career paths that align with their interests and strengths. A collective effort is needed to foster a supportive environment that prioritises mental well-being over academic achievements.

Devanshi Mehta, Hyderabad

Central rule: Partisan and authoritarian

The Centre is partisan in distributing share of receipts to the states. The non-BJP ruled states get lesser share. This is evident from the share of Telangana. In 2014, TG received 30% of its receipts and it dipped to 20% by 2024. This attitude of the NDA government is neither in line with coperative federalism nor reflects the democratic ethos of the nation. Seen together with Governors’ undue interference in administration of the opposition-ruled states and constant harrasment of opposition leaders through central agencies, there seems to be total intolerance and a conspiracy to wipe out opposition and bring in place a authoritarian regime at the centre.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad