MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th August 2025

Nothing can match soulful old musical numbers

Referringto Dr Mohan Kanda’s most relevant and realistic essay on “Recalling the gold old ‘musical days’ makes for joyful moments” (THI August 7), I wish to state that I and my husband relish listening to songs by Mohd Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. Though we are not well versed with Hindi, their melodious numbers drive us to tranquillity. As for Telugu songs, the space is insufficient to narrate but, in a nutshell, I can say that the most melodious, mellifluous, and timeless musical hits were from the 1950s to the 1970s. Interlaced with absorbing lyrics and breathtaking music, they are assured of a permanent shelf life. The musical genius of Ghantasala, Saluri, Pendyala, Leela, Suseela, Jikki and Janaki and Karnataka musicians like Mangalampalli, Nudunuri, Nukala remain etched in the hearts of music lovers. Moreover, music has successfully been used during therapy sessions to help the physically and mentally ill to recover fast.

N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad

Give Adivasis their due

Apropos ‘The unseen faith…’ it is great to see some space given to the Adivasi community in The Hans India’, otherwise they are just regarded as a vote bank by the politicians. The percentage of Hindus to the total population would be drastically reduced, if Adivasis are not counted as Hindus. The Adivasis have been traditionally the most exploited people in the nation. Under the guise of development, their lands have been taken over by the state for a pittance and those living on lands with mineral resources are made to sign off their rights for almost nothing. Activists fighting for their rights were dubbed ‘naxals’ and hunted down by the state. Fearing conversion by Christian missionaries, the RSS has been doing some work among the Adivasis and would like them to be counted as Hindus, even though they follow no Hindu deities and practices. We like to think of ourselves as more civilized and advanced than the Hindus and go ahead and decimate their forests and poison their wellsprings, while they worship trees and animals in the firm belief that there exists a connection between humans, animals and trees. Had we been able to adopt their religion, the world would have been a better place than it is, as of now!

Anthony Henriques,Mumbai

Empowering tribal communities through education

ProfSathupati Prasanna Sree’s work in preserving tribal languages and promoting education is truly inspiring. Her creation of scripts for 19 endangered languages and proficiency in 22 languages is a testament to her dedication. As Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, she has taken significant initiatives to improve infrastructure, promote inclusivity, and provide skill development opportunities to the community. I wholeheartedly agree with her that education is the key to uplift tribals and preserving their unique cultural legacy. Her work is a shining example of how education can empower communities and preserve their heritage.

Rayudu Vijayalakshmivia email

Hobbies promote overall wellness

Hobbies are known to boost productivity and wellness. Our day to day lives have become so hectic that we are hardly finding any time to pursue hobbies or interests. Hobbies can vary from person to person. Investing time in our simple hobbies, at least one hour every week can make one happy and cheerful. Hobbies can be anything-writing a short story, a beautiful poem, painting, drawing, singing or strumming your favourite musical instrument. Getting involved in our hobbies are known to take our minds away from deadlines and targets, while they can foster creativity and enhance our mental well-being. A redeeming feature is that we need not boast about them and try for validation from others. It is something very deeply satisfying and keeps us going in this highly competitive world. One should make time for seeking solitude and take to gardening or playing your favourite sport. We are all so weighed down by our work pressures. Pursuing the hobby can make a world of difference to us.

Parimala Tadas,Hyderabad-50