MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th January 2021

Getting African cheetah: A bold initiative

The reintroduction of African cheetahs into Indian jungles under the "Action Plan for the introduction of Cheetah in India" is a bold initiative taken by the government for their conservation which itself is a boon to the forest ecosystem. This is probably the first time in the world that a large carnivore will be relocated from one continent to another for conservation. The country's last spotted cheetah died in Chhattisgarh in 1947 and was declared extinct in 1952. It is evident that cheetahs globally face extinction pressure and are declared as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species. It is being described as the world's largest intercontinental animal translocation. This paves the way for other endangered species to be conserved in the future to protect the natural heritage.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

A very heartening news to nation



It is heartening that the renovated temple complex at Yadagirigutta of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and 'Statue of Equality' a monument dedicated to the 11th-century saint Bhagavad Ramanuja, commemorating 1,000 years since his birth, at Muchintal village in Ranga Reddy district are complete. Their inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi February 2 is great news to all believers in the country, cutting across religious lines. The 302-foot Sri Ramanujacharya statue made of panchalohas is being viewed as a token of respect to this great saint, who taught to the world the Advaita philosophy – that makes humans as special as God Almighty himself, because of the fact that the in-dwelling spirit of divinity is in us all.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

A political marriage of convenience

TRS supremo KCR's meeting with Left leaders to bring tried and failed non-BJP parties together on a single platform to oust BJP appears nothing but a gimmick to safeguard their position in this complex political scenario. It is distressing to note that political parties instead of correcting the narratives to meet political challenges are concentrating their entire time in trying to build electoral alliances to counter BJP in 2024 only seems more like a marriage of convenience. How can a coalition based on conflicting ideologies and contradictions and also equally responsible for polarisation of politics be able to topple the BJP with a strong leader at the helm?

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

EC decision very unfortunate



The EC decision to conduct polls for five State assemblies in time seems to be not right. By this, it's venturing an avoidable risky task, given the raging pandemic. The elections could have waited a few months without any constitutional breakdown. The Allahabad High Court had also opined in that direction. An extraordinary situation demands an extraordinary decision. The third wave has started in India. All energies of the government and its wings should have been focused on only one thing, that is fight against corona. Now political parties there should act cautiously, adhering to strict Covid protocols that can help the people and nation much.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Simply ignoring the steep rise in Covid cases on daily basis, the EC has announced poll schedule in five states from February 10, that too when WHO and virologists are cautioning us about the fast spread of Omicron virus in February and March, and definite arrival of third wave. It is also disheartening that the government has approved and all the parties have endorsed these elections, forgetting the impact of Corona during elections last year. However, now the onus is on the people, the voters, in stopping the spread of the virus by strictly following the Covid protocols, on their own to combat the onslaught of the pandemic bravely.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad

Despite suggestions from the apex court to postpone elections for a few months, it is unfortunate that the EC announced schedule for the five state assemblies, of course with due restrictions to keep off the Covid-19. In a big democratic country like India, with a population of 130 crores around, is it humanly possible for the existing police force to ensure adherence to the Covid instructions strictly. Already we have been observing violation of rules in many parts of the country and the police are helpless except for slapping fines on a few offenders. Especially during the election, it is practically impossible to control big mobs.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram