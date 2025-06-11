MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th June 2025

Handcuffing incident exposes arrogance of US administration

The handcuffing incident exposes the arrogance of U. S. administration, epically while dealing with India and its citizens. The hapless Indian student did not commit any treason, but is facing deportation, for which, he need not be handcuffed. I don’t know why parents from India want their children to pursue higher studies in the United States, which has ceased to be an ‘Eldorado’. In fact, it is gripped with internal strife, rising violence and racial discrimination. USA may be a superpower, but its administration must not ignore the fact that India is an ‘emerging superpower’.

R J Janardhana Rao, Gudimalkapur road, Hyderabad-28.

An in human act

The disturbing incident at Newark has expectedly sparked widespread outrage. Handcuffing an Indian student and pinning him to the ground prior to his deportation is as an ‘inhuman’ act. Unfortunately, such incidents have been occurring with an alarming frequency. The Modi-Trump friendship should have at least ensured a dignified deportation, rather than treating the student like a criminal or a terrorist. It’s imperative that the Indian Government uses its good offices to facilitate smooth deportations of students, without subjecting them to a traumatic treatment that may haunt them all through their life.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Railways should invest in technology upgrade

After every train accident, the railway minister and administrators come up with their versions about how and what led to the mishap. Compensation is released to families of victims immediately. I suggest that the railways should invest more on technology upgrade to ensure safety of drivers, passengers and trains. All engines shall have display screens with aural and visual warning generators. The display screens have to indicate the track ahead, gates, signals and the train ahead along with the speed, acceleration and vibration levels. Audio and visual warnings alert at least one of the drivers and they can work out corrective actions. Moreover, drivers shall be provided with both internal and external communication facilities. Using an internal system, they can update passengers and the guard about the actual facts.

Gudipati Anirudh, New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad-11

India returns to space

India is poised to script a remarkable chapter in its space journey as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla leads the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station. More than a scientific venture, this launch symbolises India’s growing global stature, scientific ambition, and readiness for long-duration human spaceflight. With ISRO’s active support and the Indian Air Force’s proud endorsement, it marks a historic return to space by an Indian after four decades. The mission’s research will not only advance space science but also lay vital groundwork for India’s Gaganyaan program. This is a proud moment—where technology, vision, and national aspirations go beyond the sky.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

Axiom -4 Mission

Heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla for his space journey, following in the footsteps of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who ventured into space in 1984. The entire nation is proud of you and supports the team in conducting a series of scientific experiments aimed at enhancing knowledge in microgravity, life sciences, and material sciences, in collaboration with scientists from over 30 countries

N S K Prasad, Saket Colony, Hyderabad-62

High five on AI

The present era can truly be called the age of artificial intelligence (AI), which is making deep inroads into every aspect of our daily lives- from education to healthcare and from business to industry. In this context, it has become essential for individuals from all walks of life-students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and educators-to understand the appropriate and ethical use of AI. However, the reality is that there are now numerous accessible platforms available to learn the fundamentals and practical applications of AI-such as online courses, webinars, e-learning platforms, and various training programs. Importantly, the knowledge of AI is not limited to technologists alone. It has become an essential skill for students from arts, commerce, and science streams, as well as for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The more people understand and responsibly apply AI, the more it can simplify life, save time, and enhance productivity. We the media to give greater importance to spreading awareness about this transformative technology so that the society can stay informed and empowered, while at the same time removing the misconceptions that exist.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Sion East, Mumbai-22