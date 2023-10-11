MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th October 2023

Freebies are a must till inequalities exist

A narrative is very much on among the citizens, intellectuals and politicians, about whether freebies are good or not. Freebies appear to be bad as they tend to deplete governments’ resources and make the people dependent and lethargic. True, but what about the widespread inequalities in incomes and wealth. The lopsided policies that favors capitalists, depriving workers of fair wages, unregulated school fees, unaffordable minimum necessities like LPG gas, petrol, etc., When the government can favour the super-rich with waiver of crores worth of bank dues, can’t it afford to spend a few thousands on the needy poor. So, freebies are the right thing until corruption, inequities are routed.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Caste census now INDIA’s trump card

The caste census now has become a key part in the coming elections. The Congress Working Committee has declared that it would definitely go with caste census not only in the Congress-led states but also force the Centre to implement it. The BJP now is in a fix as it did not announce any thing when some states requested the Centre to implement it. The newly formed opposition group INDIA has got a valid point to fight the ruling alliance NDA in the coming state and parliamentary elections. We have to see what strategy the BJP would play to counter it. So far for the past so many years the reservations are being continued without having a review on it regarding the genuinity of the caste certificates. A stringent verification must be carried out to find out the truth.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

***

Congress is expected to win in three states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the assembly elections scheduled to start on November 7 and end on November 30. In Telangana, BRS is expected to form the government for the third consecutive time under the leadership of incumbent CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Congress is expected to gain a lot in the upcoming assembly elections because of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign and anti-incumbency towards BJP in the states and at the Centre. In the smallest state of Mizoram, Mizo National front may form the government for the second consecutive time. In the assembly elections touted as semi-finals, INDIA bloc certainly has an edge over NDA.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

BRS finds going tough for hat-trick win

Though BRS, previously TRS, had comfortable victories in last two Assembly polls, the forthcoming polls may not be a cake walk for it due to several factors. The recent upbeat of Congress in neighbouring Karnataka followed with this party’s unexpected winning of panchayat polls in far-off Ladakh along with its alliance partner, National Conference, rejuvenated the party cadre in Telangana, much to the dismay of BRS leaders. Next, many of the freebies launched by the state government with much fanfare for long are reaching only on a select few much to the disappointment of deserving strata. Further, KCR has chosen same candidates in majority of assembly segments in order to avoid defections. The Congress, which was at distant third in the State till recent past, surprisingly regained the lost ground as dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as party president. Finally, the charismatic leader of the saffron party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may also woo the undecided voters into his party’s kit, much to the embarrassment of BRS.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Limit smartphone use for children

This has reference to the article by Monica Malhotra on ‘Creating a cyber-safe learning environment for the students’ that appeared in The Hans India newspaper on October 10.The contents, concepts and the concern must reach all educational institutions. A majority of parents across our country are illiterates. Yet they take utmost care to make children educated and successful. Experts and officials are requested to inhibit and prohibit all the students from smartphones, internet, online concepts etc. They shall be encouraged to love and live with their books. The institutions shall acquire all relevant latest study material in form of books and CDs for their libraries.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

Excessive screen time, a result of technology and social media, can lead to self-esteem issues, depression, anxiety, obesity, and sedentary behavior. A digital detox, screen breaks, and time limits can improve overall well-being. Emotions play a significant role in physical health, with happiness benefiting the immune system and heart health, while chronic stress, anxiety, or depression weaken immunity and worsen chronic diseases. Together, we can create a world where mental health is recognized as a fundamental right, prioritizing the well-being of all.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad