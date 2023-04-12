MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th April 2023

Amit Shah statement on China sounds hollow

Our Home Minister Amit Shah in a loud and emphatic manner told that not even land equal to "Sui ki noke" (inch of land) can be encroached by China. He even went to Arunachal Pradesh and challenged China that no one can occupy India's land. May be Amit Shah has roared because of continuous opposition attack on Government that China has occupied most of India's land. But, the fact is that in an RTI reply it was revealed that there is actually no Line of control. While Amit Shah is boasting that nobody has occupied India's land China has given a new name to a village in Arunachal Pradesh by calling "Zangam". Last week China announced 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh and it has claimed as "Southern Tibet". Minister of state for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that China has occupied 38,000 square Kilometers of Indian Territory on the Union territory of Ladakh, for last six decades. Then who is correct Amit Shah or our Minister of State External Affairs.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Set back to BRS



Election Commission of India declaring BRS as regional party only as it had not made any inroads in other states earlier like Aam Aadmi Party (APP) is a major setback. Thereby BRS is foregoing its right to step into other states for contesting on BRS flag and symbol. The decision of EC on application of rules and codes is definitely a rude shock to this venturous party. In view of this, it is better to strengthen BRS in the state which is now facing anti-incumbency factor in addition to suspension of its strong men Jupalli Krishnarao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on the ground of anti-party activities. Congress and BJP are going strong day by day by penetrating into the public to win the favour of people with their convincing capacities.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

AAP's rise to National Party phenomenal



The rise of Aam Aadmi party from a status of small regional party to National Party with in a relatively short period of time i.e. within a decade is phenomenal. It could make felt its presence in scores of States with its unconventional electoral strategies. Now with this new status it can dream big in reaching out to people across the country. That TMC, NCP and CPI are losing National Party status and BRS not able to get the same status will act dampeners on the enthusiastic aspirations of those parties to play leadership roles at national stage. Irrespective of status, all parties should improve their standing in the eyes of people by thinking and acting regionally first. Except BJP all other four national parties will have to work hard to get pan Indian status in real terms.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Vizianagaram, AP

BJP on sticky wicket in Karnataka



The move of Amul to enter Karnataka has come at the wrong time for the BJP. No politician can be foolish enough to ignore the issue which has been handed to them on a platter just before the elections. The Congress and the JDU are bound to take full advantage of it and most likely will invoke kannadiga pride. There are apprehensions in the entire nation about the Gujarat lobby trying to ride rough shod over the regional pride. Marathi asmita has been damaged by many of the new big ticket projects going to Gujarat after the initial plans to set up the same in Maharashtra. Bengali pride was responsible for the BJP defeat in Bengal. The same is most likely to happen in Karnataka too. Though the BJP is trying to exercise damage control, unfortunately for them the damage has already been done.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Tit for tat in Tamil Nadu



The Tamil Nadu Governor finally yielded to ban online gambling after steadfast differences between the government and the governor. He should have given his assent for the first time itself. To replace the ordinance, a bill was adopted on October 19, 2022 in the Assembly and it was sent to the Governor on October 26 last year for his assent. Raj Bhavan had recently returned the bill to the House for its 'consideration once again'. An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The Tamil Nadu Assembly later passed a bill to replace that ordinance. Piloting The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said he was moving it with a "heavy heart" while referring to the loss of lives associated with online gambling. The TN government made a telling effect by banning online gambling.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai