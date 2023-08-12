MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2023

Lives and livelihoods at stake again

At the outset, 2020 had been a difficult year for everyone due to pandemic striking all of sudden. Since vaccines are the only way out of this dark tunnel, roll-out of vaccines on a war footing subsequent saved the situation from going out of hand. But after three years, a latest report indicates a different variant far more infectious than the earlier strain in the air has begun to take a toll on China and other places. It has alerted India not to be complacent in the killer pandemic. But to the dismay of all, politicians as usual unmindful of the earlier disastrous consequences are busy going about with electioneering for the coming polls. There is an urgent need to focus on efforts to save lives and livelihoods.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

PM rips into Oppn, with ample disdain

The Monsoon session of Parliament has ended on expected lines. The no-confidence motion against the government moved by the opposition has been defeated due to numerical strength of the treasury benches, but its purpose is not defeated i.e., to bring the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur issue. Irrespective of some side stepping, like row on flying kisses of Rahul Gandhi, the total discussion could bring the burning issue into focus, highlighting the fact that Manipur needs an urgent healing now. Important Bills like Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, Data Protection Bill that merit scrutiny in depth could have been discussed well.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

It is utterly confusing and learned persons are finding it difficult to make common people understand that INDIA is a new name of a political party. Leave India, Smash India, Bad India etc., appear to be acerbic and irascible. We feel that we are blaming our country. Election Commission may carefully examine public outcry against this outlandish and contemptible name. Name of this conglomerate group of parties opposing NDA may be altered as Progressive Democratic Alliance (or Front) as suggested by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is not the name that brings name and fame but how the alliance groups are trustworthy and united to challenge a mighty party under the stewardship of monstrous and marvelous Modi.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The PM in his long but lackluster reply to the no-confidence motion displayed ample disdain against the opposition. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi was at once cool, cheerful and confident. For those who have been following the parliamentary proceedings, the change is stark. Earlier, proceedings used to be a kind of education on various issues punctuated woth wit and humour. The debates used to be healthy and lively. English and Hindi spoken was of top class. BJP had stalwart speakers like Vajpayee, Advani, Sushama Swaraj., Arun Jaitley and others. We no longer get to see leaders of that calibre. Now a days, the voices are shrill and harsh, gesticulatuons high and content is minimum. The ruling party is using all its energy to rundown Rahul Gandhi who seems to be giving them sleepless nights. The arrogance of ruling party was too glaring in word and deed indeed. The frequent chanting of Modi, Modi in the house is unbecoming.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

***

The no-confidence motion brought by the I.N.D.I.A conclave against the NDA – seemed more in terms of reassessing its fledgling confidence; and the group was miserably unprepared for a showdown, choosing Manipur as the issue; while chief spoiler in the whole affair was Congress. Strangely, the Congress did not have patience to listen through the Prime Minister’s speech, before the confidence vote; and they staged a walkout – and the Congress leader Gourav Gogoi was nowhere to be seen for a reply by the Opposition. The Prime Minister, in his 130–minute reply, supplemented the ills meted out by the Congress against North Eastern states during its rule. The Oppn eagerness to come to power, culminating in wrecking the nation was a terrible thing.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

All along for over 20 days, the opposition parties had been demanding a statement from the PM on the floor of the Parliament. The CM of Manipur should have been dismissed by the President of India for the dereliction of his duties for such a long period of time when his State was subjected to violence of the worst kind in the history of India. There is no excuse whatsoever in this regard. Manipur is a small state with 36 lakh population, yet the entire police force and all the central forces stationed in the Northeast could not contain the ethnic violence. This is the ‘development’ India achieved after 75 years of Independence. A sad state of affairs, indeed. Let us hope against hope at least from now onwards NDA would ensure peace returns to Manipur without further delay.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada