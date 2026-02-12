MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th February 2026

Whither temple of democracy?

The recent developments in Lok Sabha, including passing of the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech without the Prime Minister’s presence, the alleged silencing of the Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker’s advice to the PM to skip a session due to concerns about women MPs, and the opposition’s move for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker collectively suggest a worrying deviation from constitutional provisions and established parliamentary norms.

Furthermore, it seems like the temple of democracy is no longer functioning as it once did. The absence of healthy debates and constructive cross-discussions, replaced instead by constant disruptions, members ‘jumping into the well’, and an increase in suspensions, indicates an erosion of democratic principles within the legislative process.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Naidu must nip the laddu row in the bud

This has reference to the article ‘Restoring sanctity: The Tirumala laddu controversy must end forthwith’ by Nomula Srinivasa Rao. Millions of pilgrims from all corners of the globe reach Tirumala to have peaceful and devotional darshan and revere sacred prasadams like laddus and vadas.

We humbly urge the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandra Babu Naidu to direct his officials to catch the culprits and punish them under the three criminal laws to end the controversy on laddus, once and for all. This will put an end to the adverse propaganda against the famed laddus, which is hurting the sentiments of devotees spread across the globe.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Electoral malpractices continue unabated

Democratic values and ethics have no place in the battle of ballots in our country, as mobsters and crooked politicians pervade the electoral arena and loot public money. This scene gets exposed during every election, and Telangana is no exception. The report that ‘Parties luring political rivals with hefty sums’ makes for a disturbing read, as all political parties are vying with one another in circumventing the democratic process just to score over their political opponents.

Once elected, electoral promises of development and people’s welfare take a back seat leaving the common man in the lurch. Unfortunately, although a good number of politicians are educated, poll malpractices occur unabated as winning is the only criteria.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Centre must rewrite the anti-defection law

Apropos “Telangana defection case is litmus test for Tenth Schedule (THI Feb 10). Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad has rejected eight petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs who have defected, while the petitions against Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari are kept in limbo. The Supreme Court has reprimanded the speaker for his inaction and issued a diktat for taking a decision on the petitions within three weeks or face contempt of court.

The writer has rightly said that the outcome of the speaker’s decision would be a litmus test for the tenth schedule of the constitution. There is a need for a strong anti-defection law to punish the turncoats. If the BRS succeeds in the Supreme Court, the apex court ruling will become the law of the land and compel the Centre to rewrite the anti-defection law.

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad

Avoidable controversy over ‘Four Stars of Destiny’

The dramatic attempt by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to invoke Gen M M Naravane’s purported book ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ in Parliament has invited avoidable controversy after the former army chief clarified that no printed or digital copies have been released.

Raising national security concerns demands responsibility and verified evidence, not theatrical gestures that risk misleading public discourse. Credible opposition politics requires fact-based scrutiny rather than symbolic confrontations that ultimately diminish its own effectiveness.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru