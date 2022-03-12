MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2022

AP CM deserves acclamation

It was a moment of gratification for the teachers of Andhra Pradesh when the CM announced (THI 10-3-2022) that no teacher should be diverted to any activity that is not connected with teaching. "Teachers are for teaching" not to do surveys and other non-teaching jobs. Thanks to the present government for realising, of course late, that the governments are diluting thequality of teaching by assigning various activities non-related to teaching. Teachers mould the character of a child in addition to teaching the subject matter. Hence the teachers should be allowed to work to the satisfaction and gratification of students and parents.

Thummapudi Bharathi, Tirupati

Congress excels in self-destruction



The Congress party has sealed its fate on its own. Particularly in Punjab it unsettled its own formidable state wing by unseating the then CM Amarinder in an unceremonious manner which led him to desert the party. Later, the high command allowed the party chief, Sidhu, to take lightly the new CM and own party. The disconnect of high command with the ground ultimately landed it historical drubbing. In UP also, the grand old party has shown a lot of dilly-dallying right from deciding on the CM face to picking up the counter narrative to ruling BJP.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Polarisation is the name of the game for the BJP to win elections. By propounding his "80:20" formula, Yogi Adityanath made it quite explicit that Hindutva was a USP that the party came up with every election in the 'Hindi heartland' and assuaged voter resentment towards his party over farm laws, plight of migrant workers, decline of informal economy and rising unemployment etc. Many voters are still to liberate themselves from the majoritarian and jingoistic impulses to make their electoral preferences on merit, i.e., based on the bread and butter issues of politics. They should not have been politically naïve as to take BJP's development rhetoric at its face value.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The most sensational assembly results have wiped out the Congress party from the national scene. There was an accepted opinion that the AAP would gain some seats in the Punjab but not to the extent of present numbers. The results have certainly revealed that 'Modi's magic and religionalism cannot be separated by any inciting propaganda of the opposition parties. There is absolutely no second prominent political leader worth mentioning in the election battle whether at the regional level or at the national level for that matter.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

National politics appears to be a grim battle and a bleak future. Opposition suffered because of lack of leadership and the parties opposing the central government failed to pose any problem without proper organisational set up. Initially, it was called the Gujarat model, but now it has turned out to be Modi's India model. With four emphatic wins out of 5 States, the descent turned out to be a disaster to the so-called opposition fighting every right without aim and any desired purpose. The man with Midas touch Modi made it once again and taught a lesson or two to his detractors and made it a success with a double engine sarcar.

CK Ramani, Ghaziabad

People are familiar with a narrative known as TINA (There Is No Alternative) but in the recent Assembly elections, a new narrative emerged that of SITA (Someone Is There Always). Now that the results have come out, TINA referring to Modi seems to be eclipsing the SITA factor. Will people look towards Kejriwal as SITA remains to be seen, albeit in 2024 if not near future though a couple of state elections are also due before that?

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

AAP in Punjab needs to guard itself against BJP as addressing the party workers in capital PM Modi has sent a subtle message that BJP is rising in Punjab in the light of the weakening of both Congress and Akali Dali who could not be challenged by BJP in the past. As Punjab is close to Pakistan border, BJP leaders if not within Punjab but from outside can always make use of this opportunity to spoil AAP image. The new CM-designate does not have a clean image on his drinking habits as even before he could take charge, videos of his instability escorted by police personnel are being widely circulated among the people.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad