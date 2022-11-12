MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th November 2022

India totally outplayed by England

After every major defeat, we just blame our poor fielding capabilities and lack of fitness. Fitness played a crucial role in affecting a run out or making a catch after juggling for some time. The unimaginative captaincy added to all our woes. There is no hard and fast rule of maintaining the same batting lineup in key matches. Pinch hitting would have saved the day for India. And innovative bowling change could have provided a breakthrough and the resultant wicket as well. The top order played T-20 game just as a 50 over game and paid heavy price for the same in the end result. What went wrong with Indian cricket?

C K Ramani, Trichy

It is very unfortunate that the India lost in semifinal match with England and existed from the T-20.tournament.In any game one is certain to lose but the way our team ignominiously defeated is the matter to be worried. Though the 168 target is not a small one the England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales pulverised our bowlers all around the ground and we are outplayed by England in all three departments of the game. England team that was defeated by minnows Ireland was able to bounce back and beat one of the strongest contenders of the game, India, in a clinical manner and they finished the match well within 16.overs without losing a single wicket. It's a total failure of our bowlers that made us bow before England in the semi final contest. It's a quirk of fate at times events of this kind happen in cricket, let our players accept this loss with sportsman sprit and face the forthcoming matches with confidence.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Disrespect to PM condemnable



Putting up of posters and flexies by TRS and other organisations displaying 'Modi no entry to Telangana' just two days before PM's proposed visit to Ramagundam to dedicate fertilisers and chemicals factory to the nation is shameful and condemnable. Further, it is rather shocking that the TRS government has taken an aggressive stand against Modi to get certain projects sanctioned and allocation of funds. While the opposition governments in certain States acted with dignity and maintained protocol, the TRS government is acting quite the contrary. Instigating people to oppose the PM's visit appears to be to settle political scores to gain public sympathy ahead of 2023 assembly polls. All in all, this will do more harm than good to the state in the short and long run.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Prime Minister is the Head of the Central government looking after the needs of its wings such as States without which the Centre is a myth. Similarly, despite political aberrations with the leaders at Central helm, it is the bounden duty and responsibility of the Head of the State to associate with the PM in all public platforms in the state. Protests in any manner by the ruling party are treated as an undiscerning move. Intentionally absenting is counted under insolent attitude. PM's Ramagundam visit where the newly erected fertiliser urea plant is going to be dedicated to the nation in which Telangana State gets the lion's share of the product. KCR lost another opportunity of putting forth State's issues in person to PM.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Freeing Rajiv's killers worrisome



A few months earlier, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was freed. Based on the ruling, all the other six convicts in the case have been freed by the Supreme Court now. It is quite unfortunate that the killers of our PM have been freed. It is likely set a precedent in the judiciary. Along with our ex-PM, 21 others were also killed. It is an injustice meted out to the families of those killed and disrespect to all the departed souls.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

BJP govt shows narrow mentality



The BJP government has yet again shown their cheap and narrow mentality as even an international event hosted by India has turned controversial with the government opting for a logo which resembles the symbol of ruling party including the colour. Whatever the justification, it is indeed sharme on the part of the government to use an international event hosted at the cost of exchequer for political gain directly or indirectly. After all, we have several images that represent the unity in diversity of India, our heritage and culture. This is not the first time, even the vaccination certificate issued to people was used to promote Narendra Modi.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad