MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th Aug 2025

Strike in Tollywood is a fight for rights

This is further to the article headlined “Govt swings into action; sets up panel to end strike in Tollywood” (THE, August 12). I fully support the move as it is crucial to resolve the ongoing strike, called by the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation, by an early date. Tollywood commands global attention but it often overlooks the credentials of its rock-solid support system coming in the form of technicians and spot boys, among others. They are all assured of fair wages and better working conditions. Many of such promises fall flat, leading to protests and strikes. This causes inconvenience to both producers and the filmgoers. Pragmatically speaking, in such instances, when promises are unkept, stopping work is not defiance, it is a fight for their right. Honouring their rights and compensating their labour is essential for any industry’s progress. Tollywood is no exception.

S.S.P Shanmukha Sukruti Paturi

St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

Good decision to relocate stray dogs

The Supreme Court’s directions to the Delhi government and the civil authorities of Delhi-NCR to round up all stray dogs and put them in dog shelters to be set up by the civic authorities of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, within eight weeks is a welcome move for the people escape from the stray dog menace. Of late, there have been reports in different parts of the country about attacks by stray dogs on unsuspecting people, including children, women and the elderly. Dog lovers have been irrationally torpedoing such moves by the government without any merit that would end by the new directive by the Supreme Court. Such centres would be under CCTV surveillance to ensure these captured dogs remain in the facility, without being released again.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Timely direction by the Supreme Court

In a big relief to citizens, the Supreme Court has ordered the civic authorities of Delhi to remove stray dogs and place them in shelters as a measure to protect innocent children from ferocious bites and rabies. Apart from the restriction that stray dogs pose to children and walkers, stray dogs cause road accidents and soil the streets to hygienic levels. It is a civic responsibility of the government to protect human lives, the costs involved in having dog shelters should not be a concern.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Heed SC ruling; protect stray dogs

The Supreme Court direction to keep stray dogs protected is most welcome. There are approximately 62 million stray dogs in the country, which all search for food and a resting place in their vicinity. A good augury is that good-hearted people make friendships and feed them. However, many irritate them by throwing stones or attacking them with sticks. As a result, they cannot understand the human mindset due to which they become wild, bark and chase both children and elders and bite them. The officials sterilize some of them but not all. The Supreme Court’s guidance should be honoured across the country. There are umpteen animal professionals and caretakers. The central and state officials need to create several isolated areas to house all the stray dogs and thereby protect them. Concerned people and social organizations should take the responsibility to feed the stray dogs in shelter homes.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Menace prevails across the nation

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has ordered the local authorities of Delhi and Noida to relocate stray dogs to avoid recurrence of dog bites and rabies. The point is that this problem is not merely restricted to Delhi as stray dog menace haunts every nook and corner of the country. Removing them from one or two places or localities is not a viable solution. For instance, shifting the Delhi menace to some other place will not end the vicious man-animal tussle. The municipal authorities need to come up with an appropriate permanent solution to tackle this issue and thereby bring relief from the menace to the people.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur