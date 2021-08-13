MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th August 2021

Extend scope of Rythu Bandhu

The Forum for Good Governance has taken a right step in asking for protection of tax payer's money. Unfortunately, for some reasons strongly justified by Telangana government, the people called kavulu are not entitled to Rythu Bandhu benefits unlike in the neighbouring state. If some changes are effected like giving benefits to one and all who own the land as well as those who till the land, there may perhaps be some rationality in justifying the expenditure. Rythu Bandhu can still be given to rich also with a rider that their lands are cultivated and not left arid while pocketing the money. If they are rich enough, they can also voluntarily withdraw like how lakhs of LPG consumers gave up the subsidy.

Every beneficiary should be accountable for the money he/she gets through rythu bandhu scheme, and not get it just because they own the land. Is the land being put to use for agriculture is the bottom line. This will help retain the status of Telangana as one of the richest rice bowls of the country. Whether, the land is tilled by the rich, poor or kavulu, the need for food grains is never ending. Rythu Bandhu is a direct as well as an indirect way of encouraging agriculture which is a synonym for greenery and prosperity.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Include skill education



Bharat Jhunjhunwala, former Professor of Economics, Bangalore, recently opined that the Indian education system lacks of skill, that is why the huge unemployment is seen in the country, even after getting the degree of Ph.D. He also confirmed that the India stands on 59th step out of 64 steps as far education is concerned, though India spending about 3.3 per cent of its total GDP. Therefore the "National Education Policy" of India should include "skill education" i.e "technical education" in large along with the teaching of English language in primary level compulsorily. He has shown disagreement towards the "stout salary" of govt. school teachers whereas the results are not satisfactory and the learning is very poor, specially the Maths and English is concerned comparing to private schools, which is the other factor of unemployment. So the govt. must consider the "board results" and the monthly attendance, which should be 80 per cent, before sanctioning "annual increment". This will definitely improve the results of 49 crore children who are studying in govt. schools, which is must.

S M Arif Hussain, Hyderabad

A terrible washout



The way precious hours are washed out without any discussion in entire session of both Houses of Parliament is not good for democracy. The monsoon session this time is one among sessions with low output. In the midst of pandemic the country had expected some meaningful discussions and serious debates on ongoing challenges from the highest chambers of democracy. But the Treasury benches and opposition benches had dashed the hopes of people with lame excuses.

Both parties should take the blame for the sorry state of affairs. The only time that serious discussion possible in entire session is while passing 127th Amendment to the Constitution which enables states to identify socially economically backward castes. As the issue does have political currency and no party is ready to be seen as someone against the amendment, the rare camaraderie has become possible. The farmer's agitation against laws, taxing pandemic, economic downturn, Pegasus snooping and myriad of people's issues couldn't get such attention of parliament for proper discussion.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

It is an indelible black scar in the history of our parliamentary democracy to stall the proceedings by creating unexplainable disturbance in the house of Rajya Sabha which is renowned as upper chamber with respectable and prominent persons and who have now proved no less than Lok Sabha members. Unable to keep the house quiet despite his efforts, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, who can give a fitting reply with his voracious word power, maintained calm as the chair demands, but shed tears which never happened since India became independent. The entire world is observing this hateful nuisance. This type of heinous attitude is perhaps an inbuilt character in our parliamentarians. The honourable members must note that they are insulting the people also.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad