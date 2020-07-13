MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th july 2020

Punish black marketers of Covid-19 drug

Novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed the flaws in our healthcare system. Hospitals are packed to capacity and demand for beds is increasing by the day. Patients have narrated heart-breaking stories on TV about hospitals offering them beds after charging lakhs of rupees informally. Black market thrives even for critical drugs connected with coronavirus treatment, like Remdesivir which is currently witnessing acute shortage. A drug of Rs 4,000 is being sold for the maximum amount of Rs 60,000. Warning against black marketing of Remdesivir has come from the highest drug controller, but it continues right under the nose of authorities. Immoral elements, which see every adversity as a business opportunity, are impeding India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The drug, approved for emergency and restricted use to treat Covid-19 patients, is supposed to be stocked and administered only by hospitals. However, there are reports that some hospitals, citing shortages, are asking the families of patients to acquire the drug on their own. This abdication of responsibility amidst a health crisis shouldn't go unpunished.

Dr N Khaleel, KPHB Colony, Hyderabad

Encounter culture and ailing criminal justice system

Vikas Dubey is making news with supporters and protestors against his 'encounter killing' going vocal in their own ways. Any encounter killing is deeply disturbing. Whatever be the moral character of the person eliminated and however justified the ends for a just society, the means to achieve that remain highly contentious. Most importantly, an encounter killing and the rejoicing later of the common public are the most candid reflection of the entire judicial system of the country. The involvement of the rich and the powerful, the unholy nexuses which protects or exposes an individual with regards to various forms of punishment, including death, shows just how ineffective our law enforcing machineries have become. Our judiciary takes so much time in redressal of issues; our law-enforcement agencies are selective in seeking out lawbreakers; our politicians are keen to protect their own interests at the cost of the nation. Finally, it comes down to the adage of 'show me a man, and I will show you a rule.' Unfortunately, the fourth estate has become blatant in taking sides. Neutral reporting is an alien concept nowadays. When all the estates of democracy are in such a state of mess, is it really the best form of governance?

Dr Pingali Gopal, Excise Colony, Warangal

Political wisdom, need of the hour

It is frustrating to see the ruling classes in India increasingly becoming intolerant to press freedom, criticism, protests, independent judiciary, constitutional values and democratic spirit. (Covid-19: Carefree government, scared subjects, THI, July 11). The politicians in power are conveniently forgetting the fact that they are given mandate by the people to serve the people with efficiency and honesty and they are accountable to people for their actions. The government gets revenue from taxes paid by all people including the poor and these precious resources need to be spent judiciously for the welfare of all the people by way of creating infrastructure and amenities to facilitate better living conditions for them. But we now see a disturbing trend of taxpayers' money being spent as per the whims and fancies of ruling classes ignoring the priorities of the State and necessities of the people. Is it prudent to demolish the government buildings, strong enough to be used for some more decades, and construct new structures by spending several hundred crore of rupees of public money when the government is struggling with empty coffers to provide relief to people battered by Covid-19? Policymakers seem to be more interested to erect statues of leaders for electoral gains at prohibitive cost than spending the same for employment generation and infrastructure creation. When the country is facing the worst crisis since Independence in the form of pandemic, economic downturn and border tensions, a great deal of statesmanship and political wisdom on the part of the ruling classes is the need of the hour to revive the economy and to march forward to make India a super power in near future.

Thumati Anuradha, Patancheru, Hyderabad