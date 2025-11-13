MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th Nov 2025

Measures to go about ‘Ease of doing business’

This refers to “Enhance ease of doing business to check the flight of businesses” (Nov 12). For attracting foreign businesses and retaining domestic ones, India must urgently reform its regulatory and trade frameworks. First, streamline manufacturing approvals and reduce compliance burdens such as licensing permits; tax filings and audits; and inspection and documentation to make domestic production more competitive.

Second, rationalise tariffs and import restrictions, especially on critical inputs like GM corn for ethanol, aligning policy with scientific consensus and climate goals. Third, insulate trade policy from sectoral and ideological lobbies that distort market access and innovation--domestic soybean industry, ethanol producers, etc. Fourth, improve infrastructure and logistics to match global standards, enabling smoother export and supply chain operations.

Fifth, ensure trade agreements like the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), are matched by domestic readiness, preventing unintended business migration to more agile economies like the UAE. Finally, foster predictable, transparent governance that builds investor confidence. The goal must be to make India not just a viable market—but a preferred manufacturing and innovation hub.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Check flight of businesses

This refers to your editorial ‘Enhance ease of doing business to check the flight of businesses’ (Nov 12). Once considered the most favourable global destinations for ease of doing business are now turning out to be not so good owing to numerous factors – ranging from inimical political climate and one-sided economic considerations by the host.

Preferences for international trade are governed by long term policies promoted by governments in power – not focussing on economic advantages alone, but in a policy of give and take, thus having the capacity to substantially absorb the product, domestically. The decisions in terms of policy framework must be handled by erudite economists and insulating international trade lobbies from acting as proxies.

India is doing the right thing, despite pressure from the US on certain GM agricultural products being imported into the country, by not opening the floodgates to upset the domestic agricultural interest.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

The ‘spirit of 1991’ appears passé

This is further to your article ‘From warmth to wounds: The erosion of mutual respect in Indian politics’ (THI Nov 12). The erosion of mutual respect in politics is a fact that none can deny. Glory days, values and dignity are all from a distant past that today only evoke pleasant memories.

We may never revive the ‘spirit of 1991’. People valued their leaders, believed in peaceful coexistence and respected the others’ point of view. Perhaps that was the age of innocence. With new values, people merely follow their leaders. One should make best out of what we have.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Allow Karthika vana bhojanalu free of cost

We fervently urge the Andhra Pradesh government to accord consent and allow people across the state to utilise parks and other recreational green environs, including Bhavani Island, for gatherings, family get-togethers, traditional feasts and vana bhojanalu, free of cost in this lunar month (Karthika masam), revered as the most auspicious time to invoke divine blessings.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada-520011