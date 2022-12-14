MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th December 2022

Rebuke by LS Speaker a blatant hypocritical statement

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha pulled up an MLA for mentioning his caste in the House (13th December). Apparently, people select them on the basis of 'democratic norms' and not caste or religion. One can only applaud such a blatant hypocritical statement. It cannot be ignorance or innocence- two qualities impossible to attach to our politicians at any level. Every single political fight starting from the village level divides people in the name of religion and caste. It would be foolish to expect that our all-too-human politicians forget their religious or caste identities once they enter the House. Their survival is precisely on those lines. Ironically, both 'religion' and 'caste' are alien ideas having no roots in indigenous traditions of India. The Dharmic traditions (Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism) are everything which do not fit into the definition of a religion and yet they are religions. Caste, a Portuguese word, has no equivalent in Indian scriptures. The superimposition of caste on our varna-jati vyavastha is responsible for the present mess.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda, Telangana

India and China face off at Tawang LAC



This is not the first time that the area in Arunachal Pradesh has seen a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops. Since the boundary is undefined, Indian and Chinese troops often face off while patrolling the area. In October 2021, a similar incident had taken place when some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol team were detained for a few hours by the Indian Army as they engaged in a minor face-off near Yangtse. In the last few years, the Army has significantly upgraded firepower and infrastructure along the LAC in the Tawang sector and a similar effort is under way in the rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP). The infiltration move by the Chinese army is foiled every time and we are ready for a face off as we have a strong force of army personnel posted to prevent such infiltration in the future as well. It was a resounding reply to the back stabbing Chinese forces. A year after Galwan clash, China beefing up positions along the LAC.

C.K Subramaniam, Chennai

India and China soldiers clashed at Tawang LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. This is one of the bad incidents that happened in the recent times soon after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The issue should be resolved as soon as possible to bring back the country into normal state. PM Modi should hold talks with China PM to end the Tawang LAC dispute. Central government should take appropriate measures to end the dispute and see that these types of disputes do not happen in future. Safety measures should be in place at the Tawang LAC to avoid further damage.

V. Bhagirath Kumar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Covid's last vestiges



The reports of a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in China and the US have rekindled the vague and residual fear of the disease revisiting in other parts of the world too. They are coincident with the WHO's advisory to countries to be on the alert and maintain surveillance mechanisms or reactivate them, if deactivated. In the US elderly people are at Covid-19 risk in disproportionately larger numbers. In China the rapid upsurge in infections is attributed to its moving away from its long followed zero Covid strategy and relaxing restrictions. China is expanding hospitals and intensive care units to increase 'combat effectiveness' in the face of the spurt in numbers after the sudden easing of curbs. Perhaps the 'mass infection' in China and the US and in some other countries could be the 'final act' of the virus before the exit. However, it is comforting to know that most of the cases reported across the world are mild – it is a clear indication that the virus has, to a large extent, lost its power to cause severe disease and death.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Translocation of trees is imperative



Tree translocation is a process in which the entire tree is uprooted rather than cut and replanted in a new location where it can grow. Entire tree translocation shifting is necessary for large/old trees that are ecologically significant and stand at least 8 feet tall. Instead of felling trees during construction, road widening, and electrical work, a tree translocation policy should be implemented across the country. Every state in the country should have an ETT (entire tree translocation) committee. It should account for both large commercial projects and individual residents. The ETT system allows for the relocation of large/old trees that are ecologically significant and are at least 8 feet tall. Trials already showed an over 80% survival rate. According to experts, shifting trees is critical for human survival. Just as human blood cannot be produced anywhere other than the human body, the level of oxygen in the air can only be maintained if large trees surround us. As a result, shifting trees rather than felling them is beneficial to our health and survival.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur, Karnataka