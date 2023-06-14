MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th June 2023

Silencing dissent: Modi govt’s pressure on Twitter

The ‘accidental’ revelation by ex-Twitter chief Jack Dorsey that the Modi government put pressure on the micro blogging platform to take down accounts of farmer leaders, activists and journalists critical of its handling of the farmers’ protests has come as a validation of the saying that truth has the knack of coming out. The alleged threat to raid and jail the Twitter employees and shut down the immensely popular and widely used social media service if it failed to defer to its dictates showed the lengths to which it went to control the media narrative. In this context, we recollect how those who came out in support of the farmers’ protest incurred the wrath of the government and even were slapped with sedition. The BJP has rejected the allegation as an outright lie without adducing any reason or motive for Jack Dorsey to tell an untruth. Its contention that Twitter had a problem accepting the ‘sovereignty of Indian laws’ is extraneous to the issue in question. To say that Twitter is part of the Congress toolkit is to give undue or disproportionate credit to the party. The government must answer whether a demand for censorship was made or not. Online censorship as a subtle way of crushing a mass movement with legitimate demands cannot be justified on the pretext of national law and national interest. Space for dissent is what makes a democracy a true democracy.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

India-China relations getting murkier

The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave, as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other’s reporters in a tit-for-tat row. Chinese authorities have instructed a Press Trust of India reporter to leave the country this month. His departure will wipe India’s media presence from the world’s largest economy. Already, the relationship between India and China is strained with border issues escalating time and again. The stand out on Dokhlan and other sectors pose persistent problems to our forces. It is time to keep a watch on China all the time as they are considered trouble shooters all the time.

Chitra Krishnan, Vashi, Mumbai

Djokovic is carrying forward great legacy



36 years old Djokovic turned up a notch in Grand slams by winning record breaking 23rd Grand Slam and surpassed his arch rival Nadal. By virtue of his 23rd Grand Slam and French Open title he has also gone back to ATP world number 1 ranking. Such is the hunger of Serbian legend that even after playing for good two decades and winning 23 grand slams he has said that his journey is not over and retirement thought does not occupy his mind. Growing up in an adverse situation in Serbia he has proven to be a true legend . With Rafal Nadal dealing with injuries and his future being indecisive we should not be surprised if he ends up winning a few more slams and then his record may not be broken in a hurry. Last but not least, out of three GOATs of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Djokovic is carrying forward the great legacy which should be inspiring for the younger generation of players.

Bal Govind, Noida

RBI’s move to turn banks borrower friendly



Banks may have to compensate borrowers and also pay a penalty if they lose the original property documents of loan seekers. This may soon become a possibility if the RBI accepts the recommendations of a high level committee, which it had formed in an effort to get justice for flat, house, plot owners for lost documents in the near future. The RBI has sought and invited comments from stakeholders by July 7 on the committee’s recommendations. The slew of recommendations will be a cover for borrowers seeking a bank loan. This will improve the working standards in Banks in the coming days.

Shanthi Ramanathan, Ghaziabad, UP

Donald Trump playing cool astounding

It is truly astounding the manner in which ex-US President Donald Trump is playing cool despite being involved in 37-count federal indictment; and 31 of which allege, he willfully kept classified documents in his possession after leaving the Whitehouse. A news channel showed several boxes of sensitive and highly classified documents stacked in his house which deal with all aspects of how the US would react in the event of a nuclear war and likely measures in the aftermath - in terms of countermeasures on the countries involved. The editorial prudently points out to the unreliable reaction by the supporters of Donald Trump, if he is indicted; as memories are fresh when his supporters vandalised the Whitehouse as Trump was losing the race and demanded the counting be stopped; and declare him a winner in the last presidential race; in which he lost to Joe Biden.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad