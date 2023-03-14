MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th March 2023

A golden moment for Indian cinema

RRR created a new history worldwide with the first Asian song to win prestigious Golden Globe award. This film was therefore nominated for Oscar Award and 'NaatuNaatu' song was adjudged as the Best Original Song in a big competition. All Indians around the globe are hailing this victory. As a person, listening to all old time hit songs, there are numerable most melodious musical numbers in films like Maya Bazar, Anarkali, Jayabheri, Lava Kusa, JagadekaveeruniKadha, Suvarna Sundari and so many. All are second to none to get sponsored for Oscar awards. At least now Tollywood talent is recognised. Congrats to one and all connected to RRR movie.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

This victory does not belong only to one but a team of fanatic dedicated music enthusiasts of Telugu family. Such is the force of this unique fast beat song that no one happy occasion happens in the entire country especially in the Telugu states without this song being sung with dancing. It is really funny that one minister makes a media statement that the credit goes to Sipligunj who is a Telanganite. It is a group achievement and not a single achievement for that matter. Music has no boundaries, regions and languages etc but it is divine attached to the 'intricate minds of a composer' which is the truth.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

The 'Elephant Whisperers' becoming the first Indian documentary to win the Oscar Award, and the 'NaatuNaatu' song from the blockbuster movie RRR becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar are stupendous accomplishments. Both the teams deserve huge accolades. This is the golden moment for Indian cinema, which will be etched in the memory of Indians for years to come. It's a proud moment for every Indian. They are inspiring not only for the movie industry but also to everyone who dreams to achieve bigger things. These awards to the Indians proved that anything is possible if one has passion, dedication, and commitment towards the work. Let's hope that this inspires future generations to dream bigger and achieve bigger things.

Dr MejariMallikarjuna, Chittoor

This film already kept in its bag the first Asian song to win the coveted Golden Globe award, and it has now secured as the best Original Song. Most gleaming special attraction is the foot tapping number most accurately portrayed with lightening precision by Jr NTR and Ramcharan. Many of their fans in India and abroad have meticulously practised their foot movement on various platforms. Besides 'RRR,' one has to congratulate 'The Elephant Whispers' for winning Best Documentary Short film award. Despite very busy schedules in politics, PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries greeted the creators of these films. A good and eye-catching coverage given by Hans on the front page (March 13).

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Kohli ends test century drought

The long wait has ended. Three years and four months later, Virat Kohli has gotten the monkey off his back by scoring his 28th Test century in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He replicates Gavaskar surreal feat, ends 1,205-day wait with first Test century in 3 years in a sleeping beauty at Ahmedabad. Last year, he snapped his century-less streak with a hundred each in T20Is and ODIs, and then added a 74th earlier this year against Sri Lanka in an ODI. And today, on a bright and sunny Day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test, Kohli finally buried the ghosts of his torrid run in Tests with a century that he will remember for a long time, and the Man of the Match award.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

Politicisation of cricket field



The cricket diplomacy was nothing new in India. But this time around PM has managed to give the political colour by using 75 years of India-Australia relationship by taking his counterpart in what can be called a mini "road show" inside the cricket stadium named after him. The show of strength was proved by the party cornering about 80,000 tickets for their supporters to be present leaving the real cricket fans in lurch so much it turned out to be embarrassment when even Australian fans couldn't get tickets and the issue was managed before by setting up an exclusive counter for visiting fans. PM's political stunt has reached next level when Mohammed Shammi came to crease was hounded with "Jai Shri Ram" a chant that has been turned into slogan to intimidate cricket players from particular communities. Is it going to be now "Bharatiya Cricket Team rehnahaitoh Jai Shri Ram kahnahoga?"

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad