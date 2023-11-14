MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th November 2023

Kudos to disaster response forces

It’s a happy news that all the 40 labourers who were trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttrakhand are found safe. The collapse of under-constructed tunnel, 4.5 km part of all-weather Chardham project, on Sunday caused much anxiety about the lives of trapped. The rescue operations carried out by the national and the State disaster management teams along with a few other forces have proved to be successful. Though the dredging and drilling operations are still going on and the trapped are yet to come out, the establishment of communication with them has brought hope for the happy ending. The world class rescue operations realised by well-coordinated teams deserve all praise. The mishap reminds one of extra care, advanced technology and foolproof designs needed for undertaking constructions in difficult terrains.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Instill in children what Nehru stood for

Our first PM Nehru loved children and who doesn’t. They need care attention and love as they deserve it. Children are a source of joy to both parents and grandparents. Schoolgoing children, if they are disciplined, behave well, study well, bring laurels to their parents and to their school. Pandit Nehru too loved these attributes and qualities in children. Even our ex-President Dr A.P J Abdul Kalam was fond of children. Nehru’s birth anniversary, dedicated as, Children’s Day, should remind schoolgoing children and children in general to imbibe the attributes and qualities which Pandit Nehru stood for, grow and blossom into responsible citizens building a useful & satisfying career for themselves. Teachers have to help mould children into responsible citizens. Here’s wishing all children a Happy & Eventful Children’s Day 2023.

N.R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Beware of surge in unsecured loans

Recently, the RBI Governor cautioned banks about growth in retail loans and unsecured loans which may be closely followed. Now, the Fitch ratings also said that sustained high growth in unsecured retail loans can increase the risk of mispricing and misjudgement which would impact on financial performance of banks. Since most NPAs are emanating from high-ticket loans, banks are avoiding lending to them and they are concentrating on retail loans and unsecured loans. While retail risks are easier to manage due to high granularity, moderate household leverage and faster recoverability, unsecured loans are inherently riskier as banks have limited visibility on the end use of funds.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Coarse use of language by Bihar CM

Men in high and responsible position must think twice or more times before talking on any matter lest it will be viral on negative side. Bihar’s longest time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the people’s house coarsely and in an unrefined language commented on women that only educated women can control birth rate. His indecent version may be inherently acceptable but it expresses indecency openly beyond acceptability. Not only literates but illiterate women also are smarter and perceptive in family matters. Even though, Nitish tendered his apology, his remarks went into public domain. Evincing proper care before uttering is a minimum necessity to public figures especially.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The writer V Ramu Sarma without an iota of doubt has correctly said in that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had done a grave mistake in the house by giving a graphic description of copulation and the ways to prevent pregnancies in the name of population keeping aside many issues plaguing the state. His unwarranted speech embarrassed women members. Surprisingly, women lawmakers from the opposition neither condemned his indecent speech nor said anything even when his crude remarks besmirched the reputation of the whole country. It is only after PM launched a blistering attack, did Nitish offer an apology. It is a clear revelation of politics and vulgarity spawned by mentally sick men to bring disrepute to democracy. It is reprehensible and unacceptable.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Renaissance of Indian cricket

Pace bowlersalways hunt in pairs and the Indian think tank got a fiery combination marking the Indian team’s World Cup success. Md Siraj played a key role in fashioning early breakthroughs. The furious pace bowling attack of Md Shami and Jasprit Bumrah made the captain’s task of bringing out a winning combination easier. Team India played to a plan even axing number one Ashwin from the bowling combination to include an additional pace bowler and an extra batsman. The best of the last use of the wicket to their advantage was displayed in Chennai to start with. Pinning faith on pace brought rich dividends as Team India scored a 9-match streak of emphatic wins. KL Rahul brought glory fitting into the role of wicket keeper batsman and the additional role of vice-captain. It is indeed a renaissance of Indian cricket.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai