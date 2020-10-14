MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th October 2020

Congress disregard for minorities in Bihar ridiculous

Bihar elections are fast approaching, and the Congress seems to have no minority candidates for the first phase of polls. People in the State feel that the grand old party has lost the confidence of the minority voters, which is reflected in their ticket distribution. The Congress has not won many seats from the State in the last elections and JDU, LJP, RJD got the seats, as Muslims prefer those parties. The Congress thinks minorities are like bonded labourers and believes that people will do as the party thinks. Everyone can see the way they have treated minorities. Now voters are intelligent to take their step.

Kishore Kumar P, Patna, Bihar

Covid-19 norms thrown to wind

Despite facing risks from corona pandemic, people are neglecting to follow the precautions to keep away from the virus. One wonders if people feel it a fashion or unaware at the time of wearing masks that they wear masks only up to their mouths instead of covering their noses as well. Where is social distance when people come out to public areas like bus stands, markets etc.? I faced an incident which made me dumbstruck. I was travelling in a bus. A man, who sat beside me did not wear mask. He was coughing besides he was chewing pan. I asked him to cover his face at least with a handkerchief. He looked at me top to bottom and threw a careless look. I changed my seat. Where are the implementations of corona pandemic norms? Though the governments are trying their level best to control this pandemic, people are taking very lightly and are becoming victims. It is our responsibility to take care of ourselves and it is our duty to take precautions for our loved ones.

K Rajeev Kumar, Kurnool, AP

Migrant workers, a neglected lot

This is with reference to the article 'RTI#15: Govt clueless on migrant workers (Oct 13). As usual, the government announced lockdown without any sort of preparation to address the issue of migrant workers, stranded students and tourists. As a result, migrant workers who were mostly hailing from States like UP, Bihar, Odessa, Chhattisgarh and MP were paid neither by their employers nor by their human power suppliers. Having waited for a few days finding no one to care them, they ventured to walk down all the way to reach their hometowns. I could personally witness this scene by being a part of the small group that extended possible assistance to those walking from Bengaluru to Gorakhpur and various places in Bihar. This group extended its voluntary service for around 25 days during which lakhs of trekkers consisting of small children to aged women were seen moving with luggage, facing all sorts of odds. This is definitely a historic event that has portrayed the callous attitude of the rulers and managements towards the section of workers whose contribution to the GDP is reported to be the maximum. The government's claim of not having any data further confirms this casual approach towards wealth-creating class.

A G Rajmohjan, Anantapur, AP

India needs to bag laurels too

The Nobel Prize in different categories has been announced for the year 2020. The Nobel Peace Prize goes to the World Food Programme and the rest of the awards given to the European and US intellectuals and scientists. But our country even could not get such a single Noble Prize despite having good scientists and literary people. India has the second largest population in the world but no representation by winning the Nobel Prize is a cause of concern. We need to focus more on research work in different fields like Physics and Chemistry to prove a high standard internationally so that we can have the hope of winning the prestigious Nobel Prize. The European and US countries still dominate by getting the Nobel Prize for the year 2020. Actually, these countries provide good infrastructure and other required facilities to the researchers so that they can give good results. India is also not far behind in research work, but persistent efforts will definitely bring laurels to our country by winning the Nobel Prize in the coming years.

Syed Nisar Mehdi,

Hyderabad