MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th September 2025

Tribute to the Baharat Ratna who saved Hyd during 1908 Musi floods

Duringevery rainy season, the streets of Hyderabad are flooded, largely due to the encroachment of tanks, nalas, and other water bodied stemming from a lack of a scientifically woven modern drainage system. Indeed, the pearl city fact had once boasted of a great and modern storm water protection and drainage system that was designed by a visionary civil engineer whose birthday on September 15, we celebrate as the Engineers Day. The engineer was none other than the legendary 'Bharat Ratna' Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (popularly known as MV). He was a visionary because when the population of Hyderabad was about one lakh in 1908, he designed the system to cater to a population of about five lakh. It is a pity that the same drainage system has been in use for a population of about 1.1 crore now. So much for our present protection system!

The life story of this gifted engineer is an inspiration with myriad life lessons to our students.

Born on September 15, 1861, to Telugu speaking parents at a small village near Bangalore, Visvesvaraya was initially reluctant to go to school to eventually emerge as the favourite student of teachers at Mission High School in Bengaluru. While studying for his graduation, Visvesvaraya because the college principal’s favourite, who gifted him an English dictionary and a pair of gold cuff links which Visvesvaraya treasured his entire life.

After completing his BA in distinction, Visvesvaraya won a gold medal and a government scholarship, with which he studied LCE in Pune. Having won the coveted James Berkley Gold medal for securing the first rank, thanks to the rules of those days when rankers were given a government job directly, Visvesvaraya joined the PWD of Bombay and posted at Nasik. Having proved his mettle time and again, the Indian government recognized him as a trouble shooter and assigned him many challenging and daunting tasks.

His solution to the problem of water supply to Sukkur, designing of automatic gates to ensure steady water supply to Pune, his imaginative plan to provide drinking water, a sewage system and sanitation to the port of Aden were some of his initial great achievements and that fetched all round approbation. Unable to digest and comprehend his extraordinary feats, the British officers compelled him to seek voluntary retirement.

He spent a remarkable retired life. When the Musi River floods killed about 15,000 people in Hyderabad in 1908, the Nizam sent message sought Visvesvaraya’s services and guidance to save the city. He meticulously worked on that and came up with the plan of constructing two dams, forming the two lakes of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, and diverting the course of the Musi River to avoid floods in future, apart from a plan to ensure drinking water supply to the twin cities. He subsequently oversaw the construction of a dam at the Vizag port to protect it from sea erosion. The first serpentine ghat road from Tirupati to the Tirumala hills is another feather in his cap.

As the Chief Engineer of Mysore, Visvesvaraya contributed a lot to the development of his own State. The Krishna Raja Sagar Dam near Mysore, and the adjacent beautiful Brindavan Gardens are his brainchild. The Railways in Mysore rapidly developed during his tenure.

As the Diwan (Prime Minister-1912 to 1918) in the court of the Maharaja of Mysore his achievements ensured him a golden niche in the annals of Mysore history. Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, HAL, Mysore Soap factory, Mysore Lamps and Mysore Iron and Steel Works were some of the great institutions Visvesvaraya founded during this six-year period.

Visvesvaraya the man was very honest, hardworking, and humble. He led a spartan life, ate frugal vegetarian food, loved to wear clean and simple clothes. Once he advised Mahatma Gandhi to wear good clothes to go to the Round Table Conferences. The Government of India honoured him with a Bharat Ratna. He died peacefully in his sleep in 1962, aged 101. Let us all pay our sincere tributes to the 'Modern Bhagiratha' on his birth anniversary.

M Somasekhar Prasad,Hyderabad-20

Hindi, the golden foundation of self-reliant India

HindiDiwas on September 14 marks the historic moment when, in 1949, the Constituent Assembly granted Hindi the prestigious status of the official language. The day is not just a celebration of our cultural heritage but a symbol of Hindi’s dynamic power that is propelling India into a global superpower in the digital age. The cornerstone of innovation in education, healthcare, economy, and artificial intelligence (AI), Hindi empowers every Indian, bridging village gatherings to global platforms, and realizing the dream of a self-reliant India.

Hindi’s strength lies in its inclusive nature, enabling every Indian to dream and achieve in their own language. In 2025, with over half of India’s 90 crore internet users demanding Hindi digital content, it has democratized the digital world. A rural youth, once intimidated by English, now shares innovative farming techniques in Hindi on YouTube, reaching millions. Google’s Hindi-supported AI models provide instant answers to a wide-range of queries from farmers.

The National Education Policy 2020 has elevated Hindi, and AI tools are bringing this vision to life. Tech Mahindra’s Project Indus, a Hindi-focused Large Language Model, creates simplified learning materials for students. A rural child now understands “photosynthesis” in their mother tongue, sparking a passion for science. Interactive Hindi apps bring Premchand’s stories to life through digital storytelling, making education inclusive and inspiring.

In healthcare, Hindi is driving change. Post-Covid, Hindi has spread vaccination and health awareness to villages, making healthcare accessible.

Hindi is India’s cultural heartbeat and a symbol of national unity, weaving the nation’s diversity from north to south and east to west into a single thread.

MSMEs, contributing over 30 per cent to India’s economy, draw strength from Hindi-speaking regions.

Interestingly, in 2025, Hindi is the heartbeat of AI. Models like Project Indus and Nanda make Hindi the centre of innovation, providing farmers with information on “fertilizer subsidies” and accurate weather forecasts. Hindi is no longer bound by tradition but soars in progress. It is the language of science, commerce, and every Indian’s heart. On Hindi Diwas 2025, let us pledge to take it to every laboratory, market, and heart. Hindi is not just India’s voice but a rising sun on the global stage.

Prof R K Jain, Barwani(MP)

Neighbourly interactions essential in gated communities

The brutal murder of a 50-year-old woman in a gated apartment community is shocking, and a wake-up call for all residents. CCTV cameras and round-the-clock security are not enough. Living in an apartment, whether upscale or modest, comes with shared responsibilities. Having lived in apartments for over 35 years—from Banjara Hills to a small middle-class block—I’ve seen how safety improves when neighbours stay connected, share whereabouts, and look out for one another. Today, many neighbours rarely interact, don’t greet each other, and remain unaware of who comes and goes. Keeping doors ajar, exchanging pleasantries, and checking on each other are simple but effective ways to build trust. Landlords and homeowners too must take informal steps, verify backgrounds and introduce new tenants—to ensure a safer and more responsible community living experience.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad

Save birds from dying

Bird populations in India are declining due to exposed electrical wires, mobile towers, and poor management. High-voltage lines and tower collisions pose lethal threats. Unlike in countries like Germany with underground wiring, India lacks

Safeguards of any sorts. We must act—cover cables, regulate towers, and manage urban planning better. To save birds from near extinction, we must focus on habitat conservation, reducing threats like window collisions and pesticide use, and creating bird-friendly environments. This includes planting native species and providing food and water sources. Addressing climate change and supporting sustainable practices are equally critical and crucial.

Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai

Give physiotherapists their fair share of credit

Thisrefers to the THI Sept 11 report “Sorry, physiotherapists can’t use ‘Dr’ prefix, orders DGHS”. While the order seeks to prevent confusion among patients, it is important not to overlook the immense value physiotherapists bring to healthcare. My elder sister is a physiotherapist, and I have seen her spending several hours studying, training and intensive patient care. Physiotherapists are the ones who restore mobility, dignity, and hope for many who are recovering from injuries, surgeries, or chronic conditions. To strip them of a title without offering an equally respectful alternative risks undervaluing their contribution.

Physiotherapists are not licensed medical practitioners, and they should not replace doctors in diagnosis or primary care, yes, but to deny them a dignified professional identity undermines their immense contribution to healthcare. Their role is not subordinate but complementary; they work alongside doctors, surgeons, and nurses to ensure holistic treatment. It is my hope that rather than reducing this debate to a simple ban on the “Dr” prefix, policymakers will consult professional bodies and arrive at a fair solution. Recognising physiotherapists with a clear, dignified title will protect patients, preserve transparency, and honour those who dedicate their lives to teaching the body how to heal itself.

Sukruti Paturi,Hyderabad

China’s incredulous change of heart

Thelong-lasting hostility between India and China and Pakistan is quite well-known. India had fought wars with both the neighbouring nations in the past. While Pakistan has been India's bitterest enemy over the issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) besides sponsoring terrorism, China has developed strained relations with India over Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh. In recent days, Shanghai shared the stage to initiate a new kind of amity between them. This has expectedly caused fear in the US President Donald Trump’s camp. How he addresses the development will be known in the next few days.

Geographically, big nations Russia, China and India are the true enemies of America. Trump considers India as his first and foremost enemy. This has resulted in levying a 50 per cent tax on imports to India, restricting student visa duration to four years and usurping several rights of Indian origin people working in the US. The US President has objected to the citizenship eligibility of children born to non-residents living in the US. Oblivious of the ground realities, Trump has ordered stop to the supply of crude oil from Russia to India, a move that been objected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also justifiably declined agricultural and dairy products being imported from the US into India. Russia is an old friend, while China has been a foe for decades together.

During Operation Sindoor, China had shared the movements of Indian army personnel to Pakistan with the help of satellites. China has created several hardships to India and hence it is a challenge or a difficult task to believe China's credibility in terms of its amity. In a rare showing, Beijing condemned the Pahalgam massacre, which is indeed incredible. Russia and China have categorically opposed the business tactics of the US that are being exposed in the name of the dollar value.

Pakistan's power has been made redundant on the SCO stage. Hence, it is hard to believe that India and China, being sworn enemies, have displayed bonhomie on the SCO stage.

B H Indu Sekhar,Hyderabad

Modi’s tribute to Bhagwat

Thereason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken great pains amidst his busy schedule to pen such a lengthy ‘over-the-top’ tribute to the RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday is not far to seek. He is mending his fences (and currying favour) with the RSS, whose continued support he needs to be at the helm with a certain image. He cannot afford to break ranks with the RSS. By the stroke of his pen, he has successfully stymied the RSS chief from insisting on the retirement age of 75 for all. This will certainly appease and gladden Bhagwat as it comes from the Prime Minister and one who is not given to lavishly praising anyone as it will be seen as sharing the glory with that person. The glowing piece reads like a brief biography of Bhagwat and the subjectivity in it is ill-disguised. Modi has omitted to mention Bhagwat’s inherited privileges and his ‘divine right’ to head the organisation. Modi commended Bhagwat’s uncompromising commitment to “the core ideology” and left what exactly the core ideology is to the readers to grasp. He hailed him as a ‘firm believer in India’s diversity’ who celebrates India’s ‘many different cultures and traditions’. It is good to hear from the Prime Minister that India is a multisource civilization and a composite culture, albeit in a different phraseology. Interestingly, the terms ‘secularism’ and ‘social justice’ did not occur even once in the article. One glaring flaw in the article is that ‘Hindu revivalism’ was equated with ‘India’s regeneration’. We hope that Mohan Bhawat reciprocates the compliment in kind on Modi’s birthday on September 17. Reciprocal altruism is indeed a good idea!

G. David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

Role cut out for new V-P

Thisrefers to the editorial ‘As V-P Radhakrishnan must restore faith in office of RS Chairman’. There is a big responsibility on the shoulders of C P Radhakrishnan, particularly, in the wake of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s exit, before he could complete the term. Dhankhar’s tenure was marked by frequent confrontations, when the opposition demanded his impeachment. The Speaker's role is quite vital and essential in upholding the parliamentary democracy and the traditions of the House, playing an impartial role in the Rajya Sabha. But, one must mention in the same breath the role to be played out by the Opposition in upholding the decorum of the House, without resorting to wanton dramatics that is aimed at deliberate disruption in the name of freedom of expression. They need to introspect on this.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Fee reimbursements and salaries

Promotersof private colleges across Telangana, under the aegis of Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education (FATHI), are threatening to close their respective institutions if the government fails to clear fee reimbursements to the tune of Rs 8000 crore. They claim that the management has not been able to pay salaries to its professors and staff for many months. However, the larger picture shows that fee reimbursement is only a small portion of the total revenue these institutions manage to generate. They collect exorbitant fees and donations from most students who are not eligible for fee reimbursements. As a result, the cost of higher education is wiping away the savings of parents. The college owners lobby is powerful enough to have its way as they keep on increasing fees year after year.

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad.