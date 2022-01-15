MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th January 2021

A pragmatic measure by EC

The Election Commission's decision to ban all political rallies, roadshows and other processions till January 15 is praiseworthy. Restrictions need to be imposed whenever required. When election campaigns are allowed without any restrictions, people will behave as they wish. In the absence of strict restrictions, the second wave of the pandemic had caused a catastrophe in the country. We cannot afford to repeat such a folly. By ordering a ban on rallies, the EC has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and has shown awareness about the possibility of a public health emergency. It would be better if the Commission extended the duration of the ban. Political parties must devise plans to reach out to people without mass gatherings.

Venu GS, Kollam

Lay focus on satellite townships



Apropos 'Explore ways to push mass housing,' all state and central governments are doing all they can to give an impetus to housing, but apparently all their efforts are falling short. Since the construction industry contributes significantly to the GDP, a push for constructions could help India in achieving the $5 trillion economy too. A large number of our urban population lives in slums which are not only an eyesore but an affront to human dignity. Cities have been growing more horizontally than vertically. The only way to minimise the housing problem is to provide employment in rural India to stop urban migration and to build satellite towns to ease the pressure on land.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Railway safety derails



The train accident in Bengal saw 5 people dead in a major accident and more people are trapped inside the maligned compartments. Strange are the ways of train accidents in Indian history. A panel will be set up for a probe. But the dear lives were lost in a major mishap. It is time to have railway safety first as per the budget promises given by the Railway Minister. Time-tested methods are to be carried out regularly on all rail routes periodically.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Exodus from BJP



Though assembly elections are going to be held in five states, all eyes over in the UP assembly elections, as it is taken as a template for Lok Sabha elections in 2024. All election surveys predicted the return of BJP in UP. Only a few months back all was going well for the powerful UP CM Yogi, but suddenly large-scale desertions ahead of polls started from BJP to Samajwadi Party. Though political defections are normal phenomenon, a large number of BJP leaders joining in SP is a big jolt to BJP. It will definitely hurt BJP's electoral prospects.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

From all accounts, it is clear, that Yogi cared too less for PM's oft-repeated slogan "sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas and sab ka prayas" as the present goings-on in the state against OBC and Dalits are only disturbing and alarming. All in all, PM has to take the blame for praising Yogi even when OBC leaders are clearly unhappy with his rule who only tried to saffronise politics at every level by undermining OBC and Dalits on whose support the party could come out triumphant in 2017.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is witnessing blatant party-hopping, brought about by naked opportunism, and power mongering, far removed from professed 'genuine concern for OBCs, and socially downtrodden. If only the discerning voters see through the ulterior and selfish motives of these unscrupulous individuals and give them a deserving treatment at the polls facilitating their political oblivion!

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Alternative to Silverline project

Madhavan Nair, former ISRO Chairman, came up with a simple solution to Kerala's SilverLine project which is attractive and irresistible. He suggested an alternative economical air travel in place of this rail project. When Rs 1000 crore investment would be sufficient for the air project, in place of ₹1lakh crores, the difference is mind- boggling. It is hoped that Kerala government will have a relook at the project with a fresh and open mind. Alternate projects that can help Kerala to retain its pride of being God's own country, avoiding environmental degradation and disasters.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad