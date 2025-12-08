Two constables suspended

Guntur: Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal suspended two police constables for support and cooperation to the PDS rice smuggling activities. He issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

According to sources, police constables attached to Ponnur rural police station, M Nagarjuna and Y Mahesh extended their cooperation to PDS rice smugglers. Police officials conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on the probe report, the police constables were placed under suspension.

Vakul Jindal warned that if any cops cooperated with PDS rice smugglers, he would take stern action against them. He said he would not tolerate the cops involved in the anti-social activit