  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Two constables suspended

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 7:43 AM IST
Two constables suspended
X

Guntur: Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal suspended two police constables for support and cooperation to the PDS rice smuggling activities. He issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

According to sources, police constables attached to Ponnur rural police station, M Nagarjuna and Y Mahesh extended their cooperation to PDS rice smugglers. Police officials conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on the probe report, the police constables were placed under suspension.

Vakul Jindal warned that if any cops cooperated with PDS rice smugglers, he would take stern action against them. He said he would not tolerate the cops involved in the anti-social activit

Tags

GunturPolice SuspensionPDS Rice SmugglingCorruptionLaw Enforcement
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Six held, 2 kg ganja seized

Six held, 2 kg ganja seized

National News

More
Share it
X