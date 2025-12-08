Plea to donate to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Vijayawada: NTR district in-charge collector S Ilakkiya said that the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces are incomparable, and every citizen has a responsibility to support the families of martyrs by contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. She made these remarks on Sunday after donating to the fund at the Collectorate and receiving the Flag Day badge from the District Sainik Welfare Officer. Extending greetings to soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families on the occasion, Ilakkiya paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives for the nation.

Further, she said that the nation remembers their courage during the wars with Pakistan and China, the Kargil conflict, the Mumbai terror attacks, recent incidents in Kashmir, and natural calamities where soldiers played a crucial role in rescue operations. Lieutenant Commander K Kalyana Veena, the District Sainik Welfare Officer, stated that contributions are essential for providing medical assistance and welfare support to ex-servicemen who are suffering from serious ailments. She also said that donations made to the Flag Day Fund are eligible for an income tax exemption under Section 80(G). Anyone interested in contributing can directly donate to the District Sainik Welfare Officer’s account: SBI Account Number 62067742138, IFSC Code SBIN0020899. Retired principal Kali Prasad donated Rs 25,000 on the occasion. Several ex-servicemen, their families, and committee members participated in the programme.