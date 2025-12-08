Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Temple attracts many devotees

Guntur: FamousBhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Temple at Pedakakani here has been attracting a large number of devotees. This temple is also famous for Rahu-Ketu pujas. Every year lakhs of devotees visit the temple. Over 40,000 devotees perform special pujas to Rahu-Ketu to solve their problems. According to temple priests, devotees from US, Canada and other countries, and other states visit the famous temple and perform pujas to Lord Siva, Rahu- Ketu to fulfil their wishes.

Temple priest Garnepudi Yuva Kishore Sarma said, “politicians’ seeking tickets in the election perform pujas to Rahu-Ketus. Some of the leaders perform pujas for victory in the elections. Political leaders seeking nominated posts, power positions perform pujas. Unmarried men and women perform pujas to Rahu-Ketus for marriage. Childless couples perform pujas in the temple for children. People suffering from chronic diseases perform pujas to cure their diseases. People facing problems with court cases perform pujas seeking blessings of Lord Shiva and cure doshas relating to Rahu-Ketus planets. Divorced women perform pujas for a second marriage. Several ministers, cinema actors, TV anchors performed pujas in the temple. Recently, JD Chakravarthy performed puja in the temple. Rahu-Ketu poojas have been performed since 2000 in the temple. At present, a separate Mandapam was constructed for performing the pujas.

Another priest Pothuri Uma Maheswara Sarma said, “devotees rush more on Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday and on Amavasya day to perform Rahu-Ketu pujas. Rahu-Keu pujas are performed every day and during the Rahu Kalam also. Hindus, Muslims and Christinas come to the temple and perform Rahu-Ketu pujas.

Temple officials informed that devotees may book tickets for performing all pujas and rooms in the temple online. Devasthanam is providing necessary facilities for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.