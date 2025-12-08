Drug awareness rally organised

Guntur: Eaglechief A Ravi Krishna stated that youth are the backbone of nation building, and neighbouring countries are deliberately pushing drugs to weaken India’s youth. He urged people to stay alert. Guntur district police conducted a cycle rally titled “Drugs Vaddu Bro – Cycle Thokku Bro” to create awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse at Adavitakkellapadu here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Krishna said that thousands of citizens witnessed the rally passing through the streets of Guntur like a powerful wave of awareness. Students, cyclists, the public and police personnel participated in the programme.

Guntur district collector Thameem Ansariya said that as part of Fit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged cycling for better health, and physical fitness helps keep away addictions like drugs. She advised youngsters to adopt cycling as a regular habit.

SP Vakul Jindal warned that marijuana and drugs taken for thrill gradually destroy life and turn youth into slaves of addiction. Eagle SP Nagesh Babu said drug abuse has become a major social problem, and collective public participation is essential to eliminate it completely

The rally started from Tidco Housing near Nallapadu Police Station, and passed through Swarnabharathi Nagar, JKC College Road, Gujjanagundla Circle, Swami Theatre Centre, TJPS College, Pattabhipuram Flyover and concluded at the Police Parade Grounds.

Police officials requested citizens to immediately inform about drug use, sale or supply by calling 1972 toll-free or Dial 112. Information will be kept confidential.

Students from Gurukula Schools, MasterMinds, Sri Chaitanya, Chalapathi, 24th BN NCC, Red Cross Society, members of Cycling Association, local residents and police staff participated.