MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th October 2022

Why is there oppn to hijab in Iran?

The decision of Karnataka government and judgments of High Court as well as Supreme Court on the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka are conclusively exhibiting an unclear picture. Hijab issue is not only correlated to a state but to the whole nation. In Iran, women are expressing their wholesome opposition against wearing of hijab while its rulers are insisting on it as per the prescribed command in Islam. The Supreme Court's split judgment further recommends for a larger bench to be constituted by Chief Justice for thorough evaluation on merits whether it is invasion of privacy or attack on dignity or it is a matter of choice. However fundamental rights of individuals or groups will have to be honoured in toto as this subject is not harmful to anyone but an individual interest.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A bench of Supreme Court has delivered a divided judgement on Hijab issue. Justice Dhulia has remarked that Karnataka High Court has taken a wrong route from the beginning in this Hijab case. Justice Dhulia said that hijab is a Muslim girl's ticket to education. His view is absolutely correct about Muslim girls and their conservative background. As a matter of fact, Hijab is elated to culture and not religion. Indian Constitution gives cultural freedom to Muslim women. Instead of discussing about the Indian culture the courts are speaking about religion. Indian women wear mangal sutra, wear sarees and bangles whereas such things are not found in Islamic countries. Hijab is purely an Indian tradition and it should be allowed in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

Masood Jafri, Hyderabad

The apex court has given a split verdict on wearing of hijab by Muslim women. The matter has been referred to a larger bench. Earlier the Karnataka High court had concluded that wearing of head scarf is not an essential practice in Islam. The split apex court verdict is not precise is a matter of concern. In Iran, the Muslim fundamentalist government was strict in enforcing this law. Women rose in revolt against the government. The women there feel that wearing of hijab is not a part of religion. It is forced on women to conceal their face or body. It is authoritarian and symbol of slavery forced on them. It is not gender-neutral. They want freedom. More than 75 women lost their lives in the protest in the bargain. Also in many Muslim nations, wearing of hijab is not mandatory. When it is not religious, the banning of wearing of religious symbols in the secular institutions like schools seems to be in the right direction. The symbol of slavery must go and give freedom to Muslim women choice in choosing their attire since this law is not gender neutral.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

The Christian convents, which are many in the country, never allow the wearing of bindi, bangles, mehendi by the Hindu girls. Muslim girls studying in Christian colleges never raise the issue of hijab. It is education which is important within the campus and not the display of religious garbs by the students. This split verdict has to go to a third judge or a larger bench and I hope their decision will unanimously accept the secular uniform in the academic institutions. The argument that hijab is a religious essential is not acceptable as the recent Asia cricket cup matches held in Sharjah saw a huge spectator presence of Pakistani women and none of them wore hijab. In India there are Muslim women working in police, judiciary and many other filed and all are following the uniform prescribed and not wearing hijab. So the Udipi college girls can't get an exception to the secular uniform of this country.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Cornea collection needs push



Every second Thursday of October is observed as the world vision day to bring about awareness about taking care of our eyes and donating our eyes for the blind. There are 720 eye banks. But 18% of them collect maximum corneas used for transplanting for the blind. I suggest to reduce screen time. Listening to radio programmes helps in reducing screen time. Periodical eye testing and undergoing cataract surgery are recommended. Laser beam simplifies cataract surgery. I urge government to establish more cornea collection centres and pass on such corneas collected to eye banks safely and securely. Now one eye is provided for the blind. We have to counsel and collect more corneas. Then we can provide both eyes to the blind.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Vizag