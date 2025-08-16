MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th Aug 2025

Rahul’s dereliction of protocol

The decision of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to absent himself from the nation’s Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort is not merely a dereliction of protocol but also of symbolism. In the theatre of democracy, moments such as these transcend partisanship; they are occasions when we set aside our ideological cudgels to affirm a shared national identity. The absence sends an unfortunate semaphore: that political schism can supersede patriotic solidarity. One need not be in concord with the government to stand in concert with the Republic. Rahul Gandhi did not diminish the government but the gravitas of the Opposition’s own constitutional role. Independence Day is a day when the tricolour should eclipse the party flag.

Mohit Rawal, Ujjain

Modi erred by praising RSS

I endorse the criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on I- Day in which he praised the RSS on its 100th year. This has been condemned by CPI(M) leader M A Baby, who pointed out that RSS has a dubious record and it was banned after Gandhi’s assassination. Modi may be seeking RSS support in the wake of the political turmoil that has emerged after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chor’ accusations.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Testing times for Modi

This is further to your editorial ‘Challenges galore for Modi’ (Aug 15). It is truly testing time for India, and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, particularly when the opposition is irrationally up in arms against the ECI and EVMs. They are also questioning the deletion of names in the revised electoral roll in Bihar despite the poll panel’s clarification in this regard. The previous one decade of the BJP rule was truly creditable with various achievements, which many people thought would be impossible like the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Operation Sindoor’, removal of ‘triple talaq’ and implementation of the ‘Waqf Amendment Act’. The divisive politics being played out by the opposition, coupled with the US targeting India with a 50 per cent tariff on exports to America, is unmissable.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Centre should have a contingency plan

In the grand bazaar of Indian politics, “deep state” is on a mission to fracture the BJP by creating political chaos. It is essential that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre develops a serious contingency plan to counter future tensions. Whether the claims to provoke disruptions prove accurate or not, the government cannot remain silent at a time when the nation sits in the crosshair of a high-stakes geopolitical game. This is even as the Election Commission is determined to improve accuracy and efficiency.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Civic officials must act

I wish to highlight the growing distress of residents in low-lying areas like Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, and Chaderghat as the Musi River overflows following heavy rains and the opening of the Himayat Sagar floodgates. Every monsoon, these neighbourhoods face inundation, road closures, and evacuation. While immediate steps such as traffic diversions and rescue efforts are appreciated, they unfortunately remain short-term fixes. It is imperative for the authorities to implement long-term measures—strengthening embankments, desilting the Musi, and improving drainage—to prevent recurring crises. It calls for a permanent solution. Without proactive action, thousands will continue to suffer the agony of heavy losses and displacement each year.

Uthkarsha, St Francis college for Women

Push carts causing obstruction

People from Vijayawada are subject to several hardships because of push carts that have been left on the busy Sivalayam street, Satyanarayana puram. No one has a clue about who has left the carts. These are also causing worry to the locals as they have remained unclaimed for a long time. This is causing inconvenience to nearby bank customers, hospital patients and others, who park their vehicles here. It is also a posing threat to incriminating activities. We urge the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to remove the carts and bring respite to the people.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada-520011