MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th December 2022

'RRR' expands horizon of Indian cinema

Apropos, "Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Prabhas celebrate Golden Globe nomination for 'RRR'." It is an acknowledgement of the film's immense popularity and impact across the world and represents a new stage in the evolution of Indian mainstream cinema's soft power. It expanded the horizon for Indian cinema further, and potentially into the bastion that is Hollywood. While its two nominations — for best non-English language film and best original song — aren't necessarily the most popular categories, they nonetheless illustrate that Indian cinema from the likes of Rajamouli has reached a level of technical competence that allows it to appeal to audiences that are used to some of the best action sequences in the world. And, perhaps, as Indian filmmakers get the confidence to work with bigger budgets and more special effects, the dollars from the Western market will provide some incentive to experiment.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Needless row over Chinese intrusion

The row in Parliament over clashes at China border is totally uncalled for. The issue is so sensitive that it should be kept always above politics. The serious issue deserves a delicate handling and deep deliberations in the House. Though both parties share the blame for politicising the issue, the treasury benches should take more. At the juncture of shouldering leadership responsibilities of G-20 and UN security council, India should send the world the right signals; One nation one voice in the world affairs.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Only a united oppn can take on Modi

Apropos editorial 'Modiabind'? Myopic view of anti-Modi forces' (Dec. 15), which of course is related to Bihar politics, but it is very closely correlated to other non-BJP States also. Telangana State's TRS party took the shape of a national party as Bharat Rashtra Samithi only to counter 'Modiabind.' One right point noted in it is Nitish Kumar is optimistic that defeating the BJP and ousting Modi will be easier once all anti-BJP parties join hands. No party alone can do this feat in the ensuing general elections for parliament as 'Modifobia' is still reigning in various states. Only the collective effort may succeed.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

G20 must address Key global issues

India has a responsibility as the voice of Global South to accurately represent the multifaceted interest of the developing nations of the world. This India resolves to build consensus on key global issues in the G20. The scene is set for such a scenario as India is leading G20 as its president. The delegates are joyful about the change in beating drums during the cultural programme to mark the event. These discussions covered India's proposals and the immediate developmental impact of current disruptions in food, energy and financial markets. It is a good beginning.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

Bigger the loanee higher the bank sops

It is surprising that banks wrote off Rs 10lakh crore NPAs in the last five years. When many middle class and poor people are harassed for the long term dues for repayment of loans in different forms treating the loans on NPAs, loans of these people are never written off and they continued to be harassed for repayment or with auction of guaranteed properties. Why these double standards? Can the Finance Minister provide details of NPAs written off for corporate houses vis-a-vis common citizens and small scale industries?

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Restore Rly concessions to elders

There was a talk that railway concessions to senior citizens would be made available from April 2023. But GOI has clarified that concessions cannot be restored. Most of the senior citizens are getting no pension or below thousand rupees pension who are not venturing to take trains by paying high fares. GOI says a huge money has to forgo if concessions are revived. How much money it loses in the face of writing off lakhs of crores on NPAs? GOI is urged to call back its hard decision.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

AP rightly moved SC over assets

The AP government has done a good thing by moving the Supreme Court for fair, equitable and expedious distribution of assets between AP and TS as per the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act 2014. It is very disheartening that even after 8 years of bifurcation, the assets under 9th and 10th schedules worth Rs 1.43 lakh could not be distributed due to the adamant attitude of the TS government. The issue of unsettlement is greatly affecting not only employees working in 245 institutions but also common people. I hope the apex court would understand the situation and settle the issue at the earliest.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru