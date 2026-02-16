MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th February 2026

Great news for pensioners

Apropos the news report “Govt’s balm for staff: New EHS to be rolled out within 15 days” (THI Feb 13). I am a septuagenarian pensioner, who is fully aware of the chronic health issues one faces at this age. A considerable portion of my pension is spent towards medical expenses. I am elated to read that the government is set to roll out a revamped employees’ health scheme within fifteen days coinciding with the budget session. It is indeed a balm especially for thousands of pensioners like me. As per this scheme, employees, teachers and pensioners are required to pay 1.5 per cent of their basic pay every month towards subscription, while the government will sanction matching funds that would entail an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore annually. However, it is distressing to note that some members of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) have voiced concern and demanded that monthly contributions be reduced and have fixed slabs of Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. My point is when one can get assured unlimited health insurance coverage, the token 1.5 per cent of basic pay monthly subscription should not be unaffordable. The need of the hour is hassle-free cashless treatment in the empanelled hospitals unlike the health card issued by the previous govt which are not being honoured and the ‘beneficiaries’ are footing the medical bills from their pockets. Let this revamped scheme be rolled out on priority basis.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad

AP Budget ignores many poll promises

Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Payyavula Keshav presented the 2026-27 Budget on Saturday. It is worrying to note that tax revenue and open market loans and other liabilities are competing among themselves, as their share in every rupee is at 38 paise and 30 paise, respectively. Though the government made several promises to employees, pensioners, unemployed and women in the run-up to elections, the budget has failed to make any specific mention of PRC, pending DAs, retirement benefits, unemployment dole and ₹ 1500 to women’s accounts every month. It is a tragic irony that many retirees are dying even before getting their earmarked benefits from the government. I urge the government to resolve all such issues, especially those concerning retirees at the earliest.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Ray of hope for stray dogs

Apropos “30 stray puppies find homes at adoption drive” (THI Feb 15), the report is heartening. Finding families for 30 Indie puppies in a single event shows that many citizens are willing to choose adoption over purchase. Such efforts deserve appreciation, especially when our cities continue to struggle with rising stray dog numbers. At the same time, adoption drives must be backed by sustained measures. Regular sterilisation, vaccination, and public awareness on responsible pet ownership are essential. Local bodies can partner with resident welfare associations and schools to promote the message: “Be a hero. Adopt, don’t shop.” Simple follow-up systems to track adopted pets would also help ensure their well-being. If citizens and authorities work together, humane and practical solutions are well within reach.

A Myilsami,Coimbatore-641402

Allow Rahul to speak in LS

Let Rahul Gandhi speak, let the record show, and let the rules expunge—Parliament’s dignity lies not in silencing voices, but in disciplining words. In a democracy, the chamber’s strength is not measured by how many voices it suppresses, but by how firmly it upholds its own standards. By allowing speech yet striking what violates rules, the parliament will demonstrate openness without surrendering discipline. This balance preserves both freedom of expression and the sanctity of the institution. Let the people assess Rahul’s speeches and reflect their opinion in the next elections. Let the LoP demean himself.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

Odisha prioritising medical education

Apropos the news item in Odisha page of THI Visakhapatnam edition (Feb 15), it is gratifying that the State Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid a foundation stone on February13 for a Govt medical college and hospital at Nabarangpur with a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 420 beds in an area of 50 acres at Patalaguda in the district. In his 20-month tenure three medical colleges became operational in Jaipur, Kandhamal and Talcher, while three are on the anvil in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghnagar and Bhadrak. Like in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Odisha too would soon boast of a University of Health Sciences as a common umbrella for all medical colleges in the State barring the autonomous AIIMS.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam