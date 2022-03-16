MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th March 2022

Welcome verdict by K'taka HC

The judgement given by the Karnataka High Court that "wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part essential religious practices in Islam faith and it is not protected under the right of freedom of religion guaranteed under the Article 25 of the Constitution of India" is to be welcomed by all right thinking citizens of our nation. The prescription of school uniform, leave alone in not at all violating the two other fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, further helps in a large measure to foster and promote the spirit of equality and fraternity among the pupils, leaving no scope for discrimination on the basis of one's own religion. Already enough damage has been done by the prevalence of Muslim Personal Law in this country and it can ill afford another fresh area of discrimination , more so among a vital segment of its future destiny makers, the student population.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Flawed judgement



I know speaking against the court's verdict nor to go against is wrong, but my conscience doesn't permit to agree with Karnataka court's decision. HC decision to the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing and it is unanimous judgment by court. For Muslims wearing a head scarf is not only about religious expression, it is strictly a religious obligations. Wearing Hijab is an essential practice in Islam. I think what to wear and what not to be wear - this right should not be with the courts. Court didn't come clear for what's the problem if one wears Hijab. Not only for Muslim women for all women their religious practice and education are both like two eyes. Saying one to choose either education or Hijab -a religious practice is completely wrong. The court stressed on the institutions right to prescribe a dress code and totally ignored the fundamental rights with regards to practicing one's religion. Finally it is not of an item of clothing, it's about the right of women to choose how she wants to dress.

Zeeshaan. Kazipet

I find it hard to welcome or concur with the Karnataka High Court's verdict upholding the ban on wearing the hijab in schools and colleges. The way I see it, it is a flawed judgment in that it makes compulsory education contingent on the school uniform. With all due respect, the three-judge Bench has assumed the remit and role of Islamic theologians to hold that the hijab is not intrinsic or essential to the practice of Islam. In its wisdom, the High Court has ruled that 'uniform' is a reasonable restriction and students cannot object to restrictions.

It is observable that 'reasonable restrictions', more often than not, conform to or suit the Hindutva narrative. To make sense, the ban on the hijab must be looked at and examined in the wider context of dying religious tolerance or growing religious intolerance coincident with the political ascendancy of the Hindu Right and the drift towards establishing the primacy and predominance of one religion.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Put an end to freebies



The newly formed AAP govt. must take a few tough steps to first withdraw the illogical freebies or subsidies provided by the preceding governments, thereby further saving the state from bankruptcy. Nevertheless, the greater part of the freebies is often announced to garner public sympathy but these put an excessive burden on the exchequer. Few conveniences like free public bus transport to women should be immediately taken back, besides making rationalisation of free power to the farm sector etc. It would be interesting to watch whether AAP will provide 300 free power units for domestic use (as guaranteed) on the existing power tariffs or it will first take back the previous government's orders of providing electricity at lower rates. Government should act as a welfare state but not by putting the future in danger in the name of providing unnecessary freebies.

Dr Navneet Seth, Dhuri

India is diverse



This refers to the letter 'The English medium myth'; how many nations he has mentioned have a multiplicity of languages like India? Isn't it paradoxical to make a case for vernacular languages the writer has to use English? Can the same be done in a vernacular language newspaper for English? While it is true that a language cannot be a measure for intelligence or prosperity, it is equally true that the knowledge of English equips one better in the job market. This fascination with Sanskrit must end. Like Latin, it was the language of the priestly class and can be studied for its beauty but little else. Culture can never be static but is always evolving, therefore to hanker for a glorious past is not only foolish but self- defeating.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Apropos 'The English medium myth' and 'Telugu teachers face testing time over teaching in English medium',let me say that teaching English is an exhilarating experience if the teachers have good exposure to methods of teaching. In my school days the English non- detail subject used to be taught by non-English teachers like Maths teachers but they excelled. Now, after the advent of emphasis on vernacular language as medium of instruction the English medium schools propped up and surpassed govt schools for the affordable people more in view of competitive courses like Medicine. Now stint has become the mainstay teaching English on priority in govt schools but the gap between the teacher and the taught has widened due to disproportionate enthusiasm from the govt.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam