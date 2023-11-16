MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th November 2023

Raise epilepsy awareness, accessible care

India observes National Epilepsy Day on November 17 to raise awareness about the chronic brain disorder affecting all age groups. According to WHO, 50 million worldwide, mostly in developing countries, have epilepsy, with India having nearly 10 million cases. Onset can occur at any age, underscoring the need for epileptologist consultation. Despite being treatable, three-fourths of affected individuals lack necessary treatment. Anti-seizure medicines offer the potential for seizure-free living in 70% of people with epilepsy. Unfortunately, three-fourths of affected individuals in developing countries lack access to necessary treatment, contributing to the significant burden of epilepsy on individuals, families, and healthcare systems globally. Increased awareness and improved accessibility are crucial for addressing these challenges and enhancing the quality of life for those living with epilepsy.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Cricket frenzy subdues concern for lives

No doubt that the cricket-crazy nation is waiting for the do-or-die match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, I was saddened to see a well-known TV journalist and son of Dilip Sardesai was seen moderating a roundtable with former cricket players Harbajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others. It seemed the journalist and the channel which was airing realised that a roundtable about cricket would get more TRP than covering 40 workers who are trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand since Sunday morning when Indians were busy celebrating Diwali and on 15th semi-final World Cup match with Kiwis. We are a nation where cricket and players who earn crores are more important than human beings who are battling for their life and death. How will the family members of trapped workers feel? While Indians watch India playing New Zealand, while praying for India’s win, will they also pray for workers’ safe return.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Development at the cost of life of someone is grotesque. Saving the life of the 40 trapped workers inside the tunnel becomes an arduous responsibility of the government and construction authorities. Surviving under such dreadful area is itself a challenging task for the trapped workers. The collapse of tunnel was due to landslide in the hill at Uttarakhand part of the Char Dham Yatra project connecting Uttarkashi and Yamunotri. It’s already been the third day and hope that all workers will come out safely from the tunnel and rejoin their families.

Dimple, Kanpur Nagar

Hero worship should not endanger lives

Your editorial “When fans have a blast, leaving others aghast” was an apt editorial. It shows one type of madness of fans bursting crackers and releasing rockets, risking the lives of other viewers. It is very disgusting to note that the fans are going berserk in the theatres and showing a variety of ways and causing troubles to remaining viewers. Such a frenzy show of fandom will lead to fire accidents leading to casualties. What where theatre owners and management were doing when the fans were carrying crackers into theatres? The security should have stopped them.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

Fans should know better than to endanger the lives of others as some of the fans have done by lighting crackers in a theatre at Malegaon in Maharashtra, during the screening of the Salman starrer Tiger 3. It would be wrong to hold Salman Khan responsible for his fans’ behaviour. The star has done the right thing by cautioning his fans not to indulge in such acts. Hopefully, this is a one-off thing and would not happen again.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai