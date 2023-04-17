MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th April 2023

NCrF will promote quality education

NCrF (National Credit Framework) provides a mechanism for integrating general academic education and vocational and skill education, promoting seamless horizontal and vertical mobility between the two streams for lifelong learning. It establishes a uniform credit system that enables seamless progression and mobility across different levels of education. Moreover, it encourages innovative and flexible learning methods, including online and blended learning, self-paced learning, and project-based learning. The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) technology platform provides a comprehensive digital record of a student's learning outcomes and achievements, enabling transparency, accessibility, and portability of credits across different educational institutions and systems. One of the key features of the NCrF framework is creditization and progression pathways for other learnings not credited earlier for awarding a certificate, diploma, and degree, encouraging lifelong learning. This means that even experiential learning can be credited and used for acquiring qualifications.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Don't drive wedge between the two Telugu States

United Andhra Pradesh was divided into two states in 2014 on political reasons and people are peacefully living wherever they have settled. It is heartrending to observe that ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are mincing words on trivial matters of Vizag Steel Plant privatisation proposals by Centre that is enraging the subsided tensions and emotions again. People have undergone untold miseries in two Andhra agitations in the past. Now all Ahdhra settlers in Telangana decades ago have long back forgotten the hapless past and are having no more feeling that they belong to some other region and also are active in TS politics. For god's sake, please do not create unrest in their brotherhood. Political words war may trigger to people's war unless this ignited fire is not extinguished forthwith.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Damning revelations against PM Modi

Satya Pal Malik's startling revelation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him 'to keep quiet' - chup raho - and 'not to tell anyone' when told about the failure to provide aircraft to transport the CRPF personnel despite intelligence inputs about possible attacks or to even effectively sanitise the route they were to take has the potential to prove politically costly to the BJP and the Modi government. Perhaps, the Prime Minister told the then Governor what he allegedly told him to de-link his government's 'incompetence' from his 'personal image'. The BJP made the most of the Pulwama attack to sway the voters to its favour. But for the 'lapses' of the Union Home Ministry, as many as 40 CRPF jawans would not have had to lose their lives. The accusations made by Malik, a one-time close friend of Narendra Modi, have not yet met with a firm rebuttal by the Prime Minister.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh

They may be dons. They may be the alleged gangsters. They were hand-cuffed. They were having more than 250 cases, but they were not convicted in any case yet. Atiq Ahmed may be the gangster, but he also served as Member of Parliament. Atiq Ahmed and his brother were sprayed with bullets while they were going for a medical test. His son was also slain on the other day in an encounter. Three assistants impersonated as media person, amid chants of "Jai Shree Ram" kill two persons from close range and all policeman become mute spectators. Nobody will shoot There is a law and there are courts to punish culprits, but killing anybody on the pretext of encounter is not the solution.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Statue politics carry no conviction

Building a massive statue of a prominent figure is a new trend in Indian politics. Now, on the Necklace Road we have three political leaders' statues within 200 meters. Dr Ambedkar, one great man who dreamed about a caste/creed-free society. But do these politicians/leaders, who pay glowing tributes customarily to the great personalities, have done anything to eradicate such partiality? Instead they encourage us to exaggerate our castes or creed. Forget about minorities, nowadays a majority Hindus are not able to celebrate their festivals openly.

Prasanna Venkatapur, Hyderabad

AIMPLB chief's demise: End of an era

The demise of Islamic scholar and the president of AIMPLB, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, is a great and irreparable loss for the nation. He grew and was brought up under the supervision of his great uncle Maulana Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi. His distinctive contribution to Arabic language is undeniable and he received a Presidential award for it. He was the author of 30 books. He was frequently named as one of the world's 500 Most Influential Muslims. He served 20 years as the custodian and president of AIMPLB. He was last among the golden chain of sub-continent scholars.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai