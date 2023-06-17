MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th June 2023

KCR’s move to go it alone perplexing

The founder leader of BRS seems to be in no hurry to defeat the NDA at the hustings due in 2024. His announcement about BRS not going to have an alliance with any party smells bad. In general, most of the political parties in the country opposing Modi are trying to unite in order to avoid a split in the anti-incumbency vote so that in 2024 polls a united opposition could defeat NDA. But then here is a seasoned politician who wants to go it alone or take along any other political party with similar ideology for contesting elections. Perhaps, he knows his limitations outside Telangana State. His BRS can’t make inroads and pose a challenge to any contesting party. Instead of seeking alliance he is talking in terms of contesting alone irrespective of the outcome. Strangely he was also talking about A-team and B-team, which means there is something more than meets the eye.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao toured the width and breadth of country to unite all non-BJP parties to unseat Modi and BJP from power in 2024 elections. However, he could not achieve what he desired. Further Karnataka result altered the mindsets of political set-up in the country. Under such critical and crucial circumstances, he firmly and daringly decided in Nagpur meeting to go alone in each every election irrespective of the outcome of the result. He is now concentrating on opening of BRS offices and conducting meetings in other states by giving a clarion call to vote for ‘Kisan Sarkar’. He faces innumerable hurdles and obstacles on the way.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

It appears that the BRS Party under the leadership of CM KCR is going to contest individually in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections (Hans India dt 16-6-23), without the alliance of the UPA front led by Congress and non-BJP parties or the newly formed Patna-Front. KCR’s move of a head-on collision with BJP is a very bold decision with a high risk to BRS. Targeting 17 MP seats by BRS on its own would be a herculean task and Hats-off to KCR’s self-confidence and to his Chanayakaya Neethi.’

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

One wonders if Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is in the process of contemplating and contriving varied views in terms of tie-up of his party with other political entities; and this time around he talks of no truck with other parties as he wants to go solo in the upcoming elections in the state. The party office has been opened in Nagpur, with a view to establishing a foothold in Maharashtra. It is clear that the CM is in a state of confusion and is undecided about the exact future course of action for BRS to choose allies. What the CM must contemplate is on the acceptability of BRS by others, before unilaterally choosing others.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Rise in frequency of cyclones worrisome

The Biparjoy cyclone has finally made its landfall and caused a havoc on the coastline. Whilst the efforts and preparedness by the government to save human life are commendable, this cyclone needs to be viewed from a broader perspective. Recent studies state that these type of intense cyclones are slowly proliferating on the west coast of India. The reasons are familiar to the human ear but unfamiliar to human action. The reasons include rise in sea levels and global warming. Only when these larger issues are taken seriously and addressed, the frequency and intensity of cyclones and other disasters can be reduced. A concrete effort from the government and a responsible citizen participation is a must to ensure that future generations are safe and do not lead lives filled with disasters like Biparjoy.

Ramala Kinnera, Hyderabad

Dilution of case against WFI chief

The wrestlers’ agitation supported by Rakesh Tikait all stopped suddenly in a move to bring about an amicable solution to the pressing problem in the case against sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan. It is notable that the Delhi Police filed a 550-page cancellation report against Bhushan in the Patiala court on completion of an inquiry into the POSCO case, which stemmed from a minor’s complaint of sexual molestation. The Delhi Police have claimed that decision to withdraw the complaint is based on the minor girl and her father’s statement and because there is no corroborative evidence.

Gundu K Maniam, Mumbai

Through a peculiar development, Delhi police submitted in court a request for cancellation of earlier FIR charged under POCSO Act against Wrestling Federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment of women wrestlers, based on lack of required evidence. Moreover, the standpoint of police is that since offences in new FIR stipulate punishment for up to 5 years only, there is no legal requirement of the application of POCSO Act, warranting his arrest. The whole episode smacks of excessive influence of vested interests to weaken the arms of law cleverly, which exposes inherent deep defects of the system for administration of justice.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram