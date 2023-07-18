MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th July 2023

Congratulations Hans on 12th anniv!

Hearty congratulations to the management, editor, reporters and all staff members on the occasion of 12th birth anniversary celebrations. The Hans India with stiff competition from local and national newspapers got widespread goodwill among readers spreading fast beyond Telangana and AP within a short time. The name itself reveals that the newspaper is like “an hans (swan) seperating milk and water,” going slowly and steadily for success. In these days of media taking sides socially and politically, The Hans India is an independent one reflecting people, society and government like mirror good, bad and ugly, of course by guiding all in the interests of people, society and nation. We hope it will reach top readership and subscriptions in the days to come with ethical and professional services with human touch.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Delmont Dr, Michigan

Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of 12th anniversary, dear HANS INDIA. May you continue to grow upholding healthy journalistic values as a forum to all points of view in true democratic tradition. Welcome to Bengaluru edition. May success be with you as you expand further.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

NDA, opposition strategies under lens

The game is afoot as both the government and the opposition are trying to shore up alliances with smaller and regional parties. In this merry-go around, ideologies and integrity do not matter. There’s not telling who is coming and who is going in and out of political alliances. Political expediency matters more than everything else. The all-against-one template cultivated by the BJP was probably not going to work and the BJP must have though it safer to get some of the regional and smaller parties on their side. Opposition unity so far has been a chimera and though some promising moves have been made. It remains to be seen if the diverse groups will find common ground to have a one on one fight with the BJP.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

In order to come to power for third time, the BJP-led NDA is choosing its allies very carefully and called for a meeting in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi to chalk out election strategy. On the other side, the opposition front of 24-plus parties are meeting for second time in Bangalore on July 18, where Sonia Gandhi will also present to stich the alliance and draw up plans for a united fight to face BJP in the forthcoming general elections with an aim to come to power. Surprisingly regional parties of two Telugu States are out of these two groups. Voters are very carefully watching the moves and goals of NDA and Opposition fronts.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Though all along it opposed support to AAP on Delhi ordinance, Congress took a U-turn by coming out in support of AAP on the eve of the meeting of opposition, even when there will be no substantial gains for the party. It goes to show that the party has literally compromised its interest with AAP. Likewise, there is every possibility that Congress may compromise its interest with TMC which it has been calling a murderer of democracy. Ostensibly, BJP fortifying its plans to enlarge the BJP-led NDA by roping in more parties for the 2024 contest, especially in the southern bastion, is a clear revelation that BJP does not want to leave any stone unturned to give a befitting reply to the opposition.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

TOPS helping India reach the top

The TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) of Central government seems to be a step in the right direction. The results of the just concluded Asian Athletic Championship 2023 held at Thailand are a proof. Indian athletes participated in 32 events and the men have emerged winning medals in 14 out of the 16 events in which they participated. The men have failed to win medals only in the Men’s 400 metres and 3000 metres steeple chase event. In the women section India got 13 medals in 16 events missing out in six events. The heartening aspect is that Indian women have won two medals (silver and bronze) in two events showing the depth that is slowly emerging. India finished with 6 gold 12 silver and 9 bronze and finished in a very credible 3rd position behind Japan and China in the overall medal tally. The performance of the Indian athletes is laudable and it augers well for India’s medal prospects at the forthcoming Asian Games that will be held in the month of September.

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad