MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th July 2024

Modi govt bypassing Rajya Sabha

It’s good that the Supreme Court has accepted to form a constitutional bench to look into the controversial issue of money bills in parliament.The money bills do not need to get approval of Rajya Sabha as they may be connected to urgent financial affairs of the country. Of late it has become a practice for the government which doesn’t have majority in Rajya Sabha to introduce and get some bills passed as financial bills in parliament in order to bypass the close vetting by Rajya Sabha. The Aadhaar Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been passed in this manner. The executive should respect the constitutionally mandated role of legislature in true spirit.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Games transcend barriers, accept all

European Championship and the Copa America have seen very pronounced nationalist sentiments. The tournaments have led us to the inevitable conclusion that international matches are like wars fought without weapons. It is also true of other less popular spectator sports. The players are not merely players; they are contestants representing their countries; when they win, they bring national glory and when they lose, they cause national heartbreak. Best players who, by their sporting prowess, do their nation proud attain the status of national icons. It is obvious that countries want to prove on the world stage that they are the best of the species. Nowadays national teams that play international matches have players from disparate races and religions. It is an affirmation of our common humanity.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Revanth’s diktat to DCs a right act

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy rightly directed the district collectors to move out of their cozy air-conditioned office chambers and meet people in the rural areas to enquire about their problems for resolving the same. This is the right approach to serve the people in any of the States, not only in Telangana. There is every need for the ruling party to fulfil all its electoral promises in order to retain power for another term. As such, it needs the support of the government employees who would ultimately implement the policies. That is why he apparently asked the collectors to do field work for better governance.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Revanth Reddy directed the collectors to go out and work while addressing a conference. Definitely, the public servents should not cinfine themselves to AC, offices which has become a regular practice, whether it is any minister, MLA, corporator, collector, GHMC commissioner, any board chairman etc. The said elected, nominated and appointed officers should visit regularly areas in their jurisdiction to solve people’s problems. Only then will the development be possible.

S M Arif Hussain, Hyderabad

Why youth aspire to be IAS officers?

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has been in the spotlight recently due to several controversies surrounding her candidature and actions. She is alleged to have forged disability certificate to clear the civil services examination. It is reported that she made several demands before officially starting her duties such as getting a red beacon fitted to her car, designated cabin, house and staff, that are not provided during the probationary period. Even her mother, as per a video, was shown brandishing a pistol to threaten a group of farmers. Puja Khedkar has demonstrated why lakhs of candidates aspire to become IAS officers.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

India on threshold of edu revolution

This refers to the report on the emerging trends in online education (July 16). The setting of education in India is enduring a rapid transformation, driven by the increasing persuasion of digital technologies. Online education, which once seemed like a remote possibility, has now become a conventional mode of learning. From government initiatives to technological advancements, India is on the threshold of an educational revolution that promises to democratise access to quality education and make learning more comprehensive. Adaptive learning technology is a game-changer in the terrain of online education.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada