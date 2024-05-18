MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th May 2024

Another Jumla by BJP leaders

This is one more of those ‘Jumlas” thrown at the electorate by the BJP. Earlier, it was about depositing Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of every citizen of India after bringing back black money stashed away abroad by the corrupt Congress leaders. Reclaiming PoK is not as easy as said. China has heavily invested in that area on infrastructure and therefore won’t be sitting idle while India reclaims PoK by engineering some agitation there. Even though Pakistan is not in a position to provide succour to the people of PoK due to the ongoing economic crisis, it won’t be keeping quiet as well. Both China and Pakistan would pose problems and might even start counter agitations in PoK in favour of remaining within Pakistan. Alternatively China might occupy PoK by paying some compensation to the cash starved Pakistan.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Provide big thrust to organ donation

This has reference to the article on ‘Windows and mirrors to our souls’ by Dr Mohan Kanda . The God gives wake up call to all living beings across the globe daily. To many, He says get up and to some others He says come up. As per the WHO, there are 285 million people who are blind in the world; 300 millions are deaf and 1 million as dumb. In addition, many suffer with their disabilities. Trees and the animals always look peaceful as they can not express their physical and mental discomforts. Fortunately, many humans are gifted with working organs. In addition, they have wisdom, intelligence and professional knowledge. Some, including me, are ready for their usable organs donations. Noble-minded professionals, officials and service renders shall focus frequently on organ donors so that using their organs some people can have second life!

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Acid test for Revanth Reddy govt

“Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, is currently facing a daunting challenge in fulfilling his election promises, more particularly regarding the crucial issue of waiving farmers’ loans from Scheduled Banks at Rs 2 lakh per farmer,” (Hans India, dt 16-5-24). The Telangana government is in a precarious financial situation, and is actively exploring avenues for fund mobilization and seeking ways to secure fresh loans to fulfil the commitment of waiving farmers’ loans by the stipulated deadline of August 15. As CM Revanth Reddy navigates through these turbulent waters, his leadership will be tested, and the success of his administration in overcoming these challenges will significantly impact the political landscape of Telangana.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Campaigns fail to touch upon key issues

There were times when the voters would look forward to hearing the speeches of leaders from both ruling as well opposition parties. At times, we used to wait for leaders like Atalji who would be late to arrive and soon after he got onto the stage, he would apologise for the delay before making the speech. In fact, he would know the pulse of the people. Over a period, campaigning style has changed totally. PM Modi is not even sparing a responsible party like BJD in Odisha which has always played a constructive role throughout. In Odisha, PM went on to challenge Odisha to list the names of districts and their capital (which I don’t think exist in any state) and outsiders should not be allowed to run the government by referring to Navin Patnaik’s close aide and former IAS officer Pandian. In Hyderabad, BJP candidate was seen misusing the Bharatnaryam mudras and even slokas in order to capture the attention of majority voters. It is time campaign turns more decent and is focussed on real issues.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A glaring violation of constitution

The Supreme Court declared the arrest and remand of 74-year-old journalist and online portal NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha “invalid in the eyes of law”. He was arrested on October 3, 2023 by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA). The right to be informed about the grounds of arrest flows from Article 22(1) (an arrested person shall be informed of the grounds of arrest and allowed to consult a lawyer of his or her choice) of the Constitution and any infringement of this fundamental right would vitiate the process of arrest and remand. Purkayastha was accused of using Chinese funding to promote “anti-national propaganda” through digital media. He was given a copy of the FIR only after he was remanded to police custody by a Sessions Judge at 6 a.m. on October 4, 2023.

Anandambal CK Maniam, Chennai