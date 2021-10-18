MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th October 2021

The empire bows down

Let's face it. When India gets annoyed, the Buckingham Palace Bucks down. India did what it had to. Without breast beating and over the top screaming, it reciprocated the Covid19 restrictions. It rightly pulled out of Commonwealth Games. And the Brits had to kneel and overturn their earlier decision on quarantine even for the fully vaccinated travellers from India. Great job, PM, Minister of External Affairs, S Jayashankar, the Indian diplomatic team and, of course, Shashi Tharoor.

Gundu K Maniam, Trichy

Age is just a number



They were called 'the senior citizens', some ridiculed them, calling them " Daddy's team " and some called them "the fathers club" and all this due to their age, but the Chennai Super Kings team has shown the world that age is just a number and it is finally the mindset and rich experience that steers anybody - individual or team - to victory and make the impossible possible. An analysis of the triumphant victory of the team led by Dhoni in the IPL tells us this and more. The captain and his team members have beautifully shown that those who are fearless, never grow old. Their consistency, maturity, perseverance, unity and that wonderful mindset of rising to the occasion with a smile are beautiful lessons for those in sports and in any other field.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Cong under thumb of Gandhis



With Congress gripped with all kinds of paralysis, prominent one being leadership paralysis, the party has been indecisive to elect a new leader even after G-23 leaders appealed to the Gandhis to step aside. It shows that internal discussions is a far cry in the party. Even after dilly-dallying since 2019 to hold internal elections to elect a new president in place of Rahul Gandhi who resigned after the fiasco in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Working Committee has only sent confusing signals by asking Rahul Gandhi to take over as president of the party and in the same breath agreed to internal elections. However, interim chief Sonia Gandhi clarifying that "she is a full-time and hands-on Congress president" without following due procedures to elect a new president only goes to show that internal democracy is thrown for a toss.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

At last the curtains are down. Sonia has reiterated she is the leader of the behemoth - the Congress. What intrigues us is she has let out a phrase 'hands-on' which is commonly used in a factory environment. She has nevertheless kept up the suspense of who will be the actual leader after next year though enough hint has emerged that Rahul is the final choice. In a way, she extended the confusion of the G-23 leaders and impatient among them may troop out sooner than later. It is quite possible that Rahul might have asked for more time, perhaps needing to ascertain where he stands after the ensuing elections in some states. Actually, there is no need to do so as results do not necessarily reflect the performance of Rahul as much as the local factors that ultimately prevail. In fact, he should not waste time and go at it hammer and tongs, come what may.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Bypoll: Acid test for all



The Huzurabad by-election has become a matter of pride for three prominent political parties. Every party is trying to reach out to the voters and give them assurances to solve their problems such as unemployment, sanction of medical college and much more. But it is interesting to see whether the ruling party TRS can keep the Huzurabad seat because with the introduction of Dalit Bandhu scheme they are optimistic to win the election with big margin. This election result can set the trend for the next Assembly elections in 2023.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Prevent drug abuse



Drugs are being sold secretly in schools and colleges, destroying the future of youth. Excessive use of psycho-active drugs such as alcohol or illegal drugs like cocaine or heroin leads to physical, social, and emotional harm. In a survey conducted by the National Institute on Drug abuse (NIDA, 2020), more than 93,000 people were found to have lost their lives due to drug overdoses. Smoking, alcohol and illicit drug use is an important risk factor for early death. We need to stop this menace from spreading. Preventive strategies are required to stop drug abuse.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Kudos to '108' staff, govt



This is with reference to '108 ambulance staff become life savers in pandemic' (THI, 17 Oct). First of all, the Chief Minister and the Government of A.P have to be profusely thanked for giving life to 108 ambulance services and enabling them to function well. When the pandemic broke out, the AP government lunged and plunged into action to curtail its rapid spread, serve those who were affected, and save them who had almost gone into the jaws of death. We cannot give life to anybody who is dead and gone but we ought to do all that we could to save him who has still a little life left in him, and that is exactly what is done by the government through '108' ambulance services. The services rendered by the staff of '108' ambulance services are highly commendable and each member of the staff is to be regarded as a veritable god on earth. So many '108' ambulances, well -equipped, are pressed into service and they are ever ready to act at anybody's beck and call. In a span of 14 months, if roughly 90,000 lives are saved, all credit goes to the staff of 108 ambulance services and ultimately to the state government.

R Sreenivasulu, Anantapuramu