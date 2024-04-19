MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th April 2024

World leaders must avert Iran-Israel War

The imminent danger of a full-fledged war between Iran and Israel should be averted by the world leaders. The world cannot afford further unrest as it’s already reeling under economic downturn. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine tussle and Israel-Hamas war have been taking a toll on global economy. The adverse climate change is going to put food security at risk. Unless the world leaders, including India, find the solution immediately through diplomatic channel, the unrest in mid Asia would be proved a great threat to world peace as a whole.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao,Vizianagaram



Inordinate delay in women empowerment



Thisrefers to Hans editorial, “Women em’power’ment can be a game-changer” (April 18). The Bill was passed on 21-09-2023 for 33 per cent reservation for women in State legislatures and the Lok Sabha but it will be implemented after completion of census and delimitation exercises. Therefore, it is unlikely to come into force even 2029 elections. Where there is a will there is a way. Why wait till another term for implementation? Why can’t the government allot 33 per cent seats to women right now in 2024 elections? This empowerment proposal was under discussion for decades. But male chauvinism always comes in the way as a stumbling block.



N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad

***

Irefer to your editorial on “Women em’power’ment will be a game-changer” (April 18). Women cry out for empowerment. But women are discriminated to the maximum in this male-dominated society in our country. The less said about politics the better. Only one woman has become the PM of the nation in these eight decades of independence. Even in the 2024 general elections, not many women are given tickets to contest though the population of women is equally poised. In getting wages, too, women stand discriminated against, not to speak of jobs. The crimes against women are a cause for concern. Every five minutes a rape happens in one corner of the nation. Harassment at work places and other public places has increased. The crime graph is going north. We need more reforms for empowerment of women.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Take all govt services online

Thearticle written by Dr Mohan Kanda on ‘ The Inner drive to help others’ shall be an eye opener for those who are in government services. There are unaccountable social service organizations along with many voluntary health, crisis and disaster management services across the country in all corners. They are ever ready to render their services any time. On the other hand, several educated enter the government and the private sectors by proving knowledge, memory and hard work. All such officials are requested to introduce online services to render timely services. Thus, they all should get rid of the method of the people approaching personally officials, roaming around the related offices.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad



BRS cannot be written off, going strong



It is unrealistic to say that the BRS is a sinking ship and set to come a distant third in LS polls as per surveys. (Page 5, April 18). One needs to understand that BRS, a strong regional party built on the rock foundation of liberation and aspirations of Telangana, is blessed with a matured leadership that will not be disturbed by electoral setbacks. Further the BRS is a cadre-based party and the defections by a few leaders cannot harm the party. A resurgent party led by KCR has already hit the road and is reaching out to voters. As per ground surveys, the BRS is going to give a tough fight to the INC in all 17 LS seats. In the last 15 days, the BRS has climbed to the second position and relegated the BJP to the third position.



P H Hema Sagar,Secunderabad



Split in Oppn vote share in AP likely



JanaSena Supremo Pawan Kalyan had stretched his each and every nerve to achieve his sole target of getting the three major political parties of Telugu Desam, his own Jana Sena and the BJP under one umbrella in the state of Andhra Pradesh, thereby getting into pre-poll political alliance only with the sole aim of dislodge the YSRCP government at any cost in the ensuing polls. So far so good. However, with yet another opposition party, the Indian National Congress party under the leadership of Sharmila, daughter of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, fast emerging, the threat of a split in the total opposition camp vote is becoming once again real. Thus it is back to square one again. The electorate in AP have have to be doubly vigilant before exercising their franchise.



Seshagiri Row Karry,Hyderabad

