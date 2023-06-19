MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th June 2023

Why is KCR govt ignoring plight of OGH?

It appears that CM KCR is ignoring the oldest Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which is now in a dilapidated condition endangering the lives of patients as also the doctors and health care staff working there. Once the monsoon sets in and rainfall starts, a major portion of the OMH gets inundated causing much inconvenience to the patients. It is high time that KCR takes the initiative to rebuild a new OMH on a war footing basis on a par with AIIMS-Delhi in line with the new Secretariat building.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

India desperately awaits showers



This time it seems there is no end to summer in India. In many places, temperature of 40 degrees Celsius has become new normal. There is no single day anywhere to record temperature below that line. Everybody is awaiting the arrival of monsoon in South India, which is eluding for weeks. It’s better to give holidays to schools at least for another fortnight. There should be protective measures in general and availability of fluids and first aid kits at labour-intensive workplaces. The public gatherings should be dissuaded in daytime. The long hot summer seems to have ill-effects on yields in long run. India should gear up for adverse weather conditions.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Train safety should be prime concern

The SCR GM stressed the word ‘safety’ repeatedly during his presentation (news report in The Hans India). However, the recent major train accident killing a large number of passengers should draw the attention of railway authorities to update and modernise technology for all trains. The locomotive pilots shall have the best internal and external communication system. They shall have digital screens to monitor all the bogies and also nearby trains. They shall have a warning system to alert them about the potential dangers on the tracks.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Need for Mahila Rakshan Mission

We come across news about women being raped, stabbed and cut into pieces and disposed of from different places. Are we going back to the barbaric stone age. It is disheartening, pathetic and painful. We have to find out the root causes and take corrective action, otherwise the safety of women is at stake. Indian women are great, have patience, compassion, empathy, concern in our families, which is what sustained the family system in India. Same way if women are given chance to participate in parliament, our Society will be benefited to a great extent. Political parties should give tickets to women to contest in elections. Then with more women parliamentarians, you will see a better society. I suggest to Government of India to launch Mahila Rakshan Mission nationwide on a war footing.

LakshmanRao Kantamsetti, Visakhapatnam

Yoga not patronised in its birth place

Yoga is a way of life for many. It is ‘Made in India’ and has spread its wings across the globe. But, sadly, it is still incorrectly linked with religion. It is a science of well-being, integrating the body, mind and soul. It is said that a gymnasium is the hardware for the body, and yoga is the software for the mind. Today’s youth need to arise, awake, harness and experience the power of yoga rather than be addicted to the ‘smartphone yoga mudra’ and where they seem to be using only their index finger all the time!

T S Karthik, Chennai

Make students feel safe in colleges, hostels

This is to inform you that education systems have failed in Telangana state now-a-days. Suicides are happening regularly even at premier institutes like IIIT Basar. Why it is happening in our state itself no one is bothered about. It raises the concern of parents greatly. The government should ensure better conditions at colleges and hostels. They have to ensure a proper system to stop ragging and harassment of any kind. They should also pay attention to the mental soundness of students. Children are the future of our nation. What concerns must be addressed forthwith

Suresh Pentam, Secunderabad

Keep tabs on pollution-testing agencies



The city of Hyderabad is ‘touted’ by the ruling party as the IT hub of India. But the State government’s RTA which has made most of its services online cannot monitor how many licences are issued for pollution testing and how many are working on ground. As a result, illegal operators are thriving in the city. Lax and corrupt officials do not check how they carry out testing and whether they do it scrupulously. It is a shame that RTA authorities are unable to check such activities in Hyderabad.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

‘Love Jihad’ a concoction of politicians

The slogan of ‘Love Jihad’ is being raised very loudly in the Indian society today. It was introduced as a campaign that it was a conspiracy by Muslims against their countrymen. We need to consider whether is it true. When we study Islamic teachings, we do not find mention of it either in Quran and Hadith or in Islamic history. Rather, it is forbidden in Islam to force someone to accept the religion of Islam. And it is even forbidden to have any such relationship with a non-Muslim. So ‘Love Jihad’ is nothing but a creation of political deception.

Faisal Qasmi, Mumbai