MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th June 2024

Suitable choice for Speaker of Lok Sabha

Many names are doing the rounds on the Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha. Om Birla, Purandeswari of BJP or anyone else from NDA group seem to be among the options. Telugu Desam choice has fallen on AP State BJP President, the MP of Rajahmundry and former Congress Minister in Union cabinet. She is a renowned orator on subjects of great value, and daughter of former CM of AP NT Rama Rao and not but not least a good listener. She is expected to bring laurels and honour as the good conductor of Lok Sabha.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Rahul should bear re-election costs

Mr Rahul Gandhi contested from two constituencies - Rae Bareli and Wayanad - and won both seats. As he has to keep only one, he is vacating the latter. Ethically and morally, he is obliged to bear the costs of re-election expenses towards bye- poll of Wayanad since he is fully responsible as he contested from two places due to lack of confidence in self. Further, it is justified as his sister is contesting who has very high chances of winning. By doing so, he will be settling a new trend in Indian politics which will be welcomed by people, particularly taxpayers.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Oppn keeps harping on EVM hacking

Ref: Anything can be hacked: Musk. June 17, 2024. This refers to mischievous comments on EVMs made by Elon Musk, who has no business to either comment or give his opinion on the time-tested EVMs that have been in use since 1982, in the country. The Congress did not complain about the machine when the party was in power for decades. The EC already clarified that the EVM is a standalone system with “robust administrative safeguards” which is not programmable, having no wireless communication capabilities. It should have taken the air out of Opposition sails. Rahul Gandhi’s comment on the EVM being a ‘black box’ speaks of his mediocre intelligence; albeit, the Opposition was invited to try their hands at reprogramming the EVM, an open challenge that had no takers – the grumbling however persists on their part to confuse the electorate.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

India should explore ways to end war

Narendra Modi’s tryst with G7 bigwigs in Italy was an occasion to discuss conflicts that are upending the world order, and to forge a peace plan for Ukraine. Ostensibly, except for the commitment of $50 billion loan to Ukraine, nothing concrete could be accomplished on peace after Russia had laid preconditions for negotiations. Despite two years of death and destruction, it is shocking there is no sign of ceasefire coming through due to the bitter truth that both Russia and Ukraine are willing to wait, watch and accept the war outcomes. All in all, the summit’s efforts did not move too far to restore peace in the absence of Russia; however, India in the meanwtime can utilise the time to study indepth the peace moves and come out with a clear blueprint that may be helpful to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and bring lasting peace in the region.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Are all the citizens equal before law?

The Karnataka High Court advised the State government not to arrest former Chief Minister Yediyurappa on POCSO allegations until further time. The HC observed that the CM is “not Tom Dick or Harry” that he can just be arrested. Then there is another case of the serving CM of Delhi before the Delhi High Court, who is sent to jail, and the HC observed that the CM cannot be treated any different from a ordinary citizen. Is Judiciary really serious of treating all citizens as equal before the Law?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

NCERT’s exclusionary role not wise

NCERT is in news yet again as in XII class political science text book, topics like Godra riots and Babri Masjid demolition have been deleted and the text books are used for political propaganda. (No need to teach about riots; NCERT chief, 17 June ). In this regard, the chief of NCERT has come up with a weak explanation that students need not be taught about communal violence and riots. The NCERT, while keeping in view the role of education in shaping national identity, should strive to remove political influence in academic content and ensure that education is accurate, balanced and inclusive, to foster informed and critical citizens.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad