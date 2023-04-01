MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st April 2023

End ragging menace once for all

The uproar that followed the death of a PG medical student at Warangal seems to have cooled down. The progress of probe against culprits has not come out. Why can't ragging be banned totally and why no stringent punishment to offenders? When such a serious incident occurs, there will be furore for a few days. That is all. Matter subsides. Why our country, educational institutions madly ape this alien absurd practice? Why seniors feel as if it is their birth right to rag juniors? As per studies conducted, the first case of ragging occurred in 1975 and every year its adverse effects continue. Hundreds of students suffer every year and at least 50 fatal cases so far. Agony of parents who lost their wards due to this wicked ragging is inexplicable and irreparable. It is a matter of shame that this menace is affecting hundreds of students year after year. If need be, SC must register suo moto case and direct all those concerned for immediate action to end this wicked practice totally once for all.

RSN Rao, Hyderabad

Dragon shows its true colours yet again



India hosted a confidential G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Over a hundred delegates arrived from member countries but China was missing. Obviously, it abstained as the meeting was held in Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state that China claims is a part of Tibet. India maintains Arunachal is its integral part. That China chose to play politics even at a confidential meet G20 reveals its predatory mind and expansionist policies. Be that as it may, India rightly stressed that the world was facing several challenges such as growing poverty, climate change and war clouds, and gave a call to keep G20 strictly apolitical. It is heartening that India's stance had connect with some key countries like Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa. India should not be distracted by the lone wolf tactics of China and must keep pressing ahead with its social and economic agenda for the G20 grouping.

V VenkataRamana, Sircilla

Need to rein in dubious NGOs



Apropos 'Growing use of foreign agent laws.' It is interesting to see that countries like the US and other EU nations have begun to feel the pinch to realise the need to monitor and put tabs on some NGOs which are the power into themselves, if allowed to go unchecked in promoting interests and agenda of certain groups and organisations that may not be in the long terms interest of countries concerned. India too has recognised this diabolic trend of NGOs whose professed goals of human rights and social assistance are not above board. These NGOs are a handy financial source to the Opposition in India and other radical groups with a view to disturbing and derail the smooth and well-oiled machinery of the government. India has witnessed several thousands of such organisations being banned in the country as a source of income for these groups and NGOs are seldom revealed.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Vizag emerging on the global map



This year India is hosting G20Summit. Government of India is not leaving any stone unturned to make the summit a grand success. So far conventions were conducted at 13 places. Now Vizag is the 14th venue. There may be around 50 summits in all, the last one being the final one at New Delhi in September 2023. Visakhapatnam is becoming popular. These days it is hosting international conventions. In March, it hosted Global investment Summit at the instance of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now it has been hosting G20 India presidency for a couple of days. The welfare activities of Andhra Pradesh government, related to education and health care etc., were appreciated by the WHO and UN organizations. It was suggested that the schemes may be emulated by other states.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

A resurgent Congress to dare BJP in K'taka

Interestingly, the high drama of power grabbing in Karnataka has desultorily been on following the 2023 election dates are announced. Assembly polls have turned sensationally interesting as the ruling dispensation BJP and the opposition are locked up in the fierce battle for supremacy. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed paving the way for BJP to usurp power in their own calculated way. Rahul with all his controversial talks and disqualification is trying to open a new chapter, whereas BJP is trying hard to hold power despite all controversies surrounding the party. Kolar talk paved the way for all the trouble. The stakes are high as the resurgent Congress gives the saffron brigade a tough fight in the only fort in the south.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai