MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st December 2022

Will new vax spur inoculation?

According to Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC has been designed for easy and pain-free administration. Also, vaccine manufacturer has rightly initiated the development of variant-specific vaccines for future preparedness. Though Covid has subsided considerably in India, there is no room for complacency. The role of vaccination in controlling the virus cannot be overestimated. A patchy inoculation drive is one of the key reasons why China is witnessing Covid resurgence. What was worrying for India is the public hesitancy about taking the booster or precaution dose. Will the intranasal vaccine encourage people to shed indifference? Factors such as iNCOVACC's efficacy, safety, pricing and availability will determine the response.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

EC fails to curb hate speeches

Most of the newspapers carried in headlines "first phase poll campaign ends." I find that The Hans India as usual seems to have given the right treatment for this news on the ongoing Gujlarat elections and I think it is for the right reasons. In Gujarat, the BJP has been in power from 1998 until now and still just to retain like in past even this time speeches and comments were fully toxic and hateful. Even other parties fighting BJP seem to have followed the same. The EC has so far has not taken any serious note of the hate campaign. Elections are and should always be on issues and parties continue to follow this model, the headlines in future should be "first phase of hate and toxic campaign ends" to remind the voters.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Cong just boosted BJP morale

Time and again, Congress, the age-old party, is coming to the rescue of the ruling dispensation and this time it came to its rescue in Gujarat on the eve of election in the state. If Manishankar Iyer was the catalyst from Congress boosting morale of the ruling BJP in the state with Kharge using a jibe and now can call it a slip of the tongue for dubbing PM Modi as Ravan. This may turn out to be a morale booster for BJP as the party tries to make capital out of Kharge's jibe. BJP propaganda unit considered it as a boon and made a viral request for 100% voting for the son of the soil to take revenge for the insult. Without having any developmental agenda, the age-old party has been groping in darkness since 2014.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai

Patients' data at risk of leaking

That AIIMS services are continuing to be disrupted for seven days due to servers down caused by ransom ware attack is a cause for concern. The personal data of lakhs of patients are at risk now in addition to the ongoing severe disruption to the healthcare services. The anonymous hackers are reportedly demanding huge ransom through crypto currency to restore the functioning of servers. The episode reveals the vulnerability of personal data stored in the form of electronic data for cyber attacks. Given the enormous spread of cyber crime, the government should take care to ensure the full protection of the data and stringent measures to curb the crime.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Channel may veer from left to right

Adani is all set to take over NDTV and it will have a direct impact on news telecasts. No one liked the anti-BJP orientation by NDTV for a number of years. We would now have only one-sided news in all channels. Prannoy Roy was frank and fearless. Adani grabbing a majority stake in the media house will make it an unreliable medium, when it comes to factual reporting. The orientation may reflect from left to right, as rule now. But it may not portray reality still. Hereafter, the citizens of India are going to get only pro ruling party news. The manner in which

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

YSRTC leader's arrest unfair

Sharmila Reddy, the supremo of YSRTP, was arrested, while proceeding to stage a protest at Pragathi Bhavan , is unjust and undemocratic. It is travesty of justice, because the accused who torched the YSRTP bus and obstructed padayatra is allowed to go scot-free and the victim is arrested and cases foisted.

PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Stress, anxiety taking toll on children

In today's era, children are losing their balance, stress and anger have become common things at an early age, but did anyone try to find out the reason? It is the duty of both the parents and the teacher, that when they see such disorders in the children, then try to know the reason for it. This is when a child does not understand their feelings or has trouble talking about their feelings.

Aditi Nigam, Ujjain