MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st March 2023

A bold initiative from Telangana govt

The opening of T-Works, innovation center, India's largest prototyping facility which is one of the best projects the Telangana government has undertaken for the state's residents, on March 2 is welcome news from Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao. T-Works has a goal of fostering and celebrating an Indian culture of makers, innovators, and hobbyists that explore and experiment without the fear of failure.The T-Works facility has been designed to speed up the prototyping of new hardware devices. To encourage innovation and prototyping, the prototyping center will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and tools.The cutting-edge facility will include tools for electronic workstations, finish shops, laser cutting and engraving, fabrication units, pottery, pre-compliance, metal shop, weld shop, woodworking and carpentry, among other things. It will hasten the creation of new hardware prototypes.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma

New looks of Hans India impressive



I am a regular reader of Hans India and suggested to most of the schools of Hyderabad to have such a good newspaper like Hans India. The new look is appealing to readers in keeping with the new trends and the new presentation and it is being impartial in covering all important news.The readers are increasing more and more and it is able to compete with other newspapers and making an edge over them. The news covered is impartial unlike other newspapers .Hearty congratulations for the success made in print media.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

No party above personality cult, coterie culture

The article of DeepikaBhan - 'The Gandhi trio still calls the shots - is aimed at thrashing the Congress party. There is no need to make a big song and dance about the hold of Gandhis on the party when the same kind of personality cult is witnessed across the whole political spectrum. In BJP, nothing moves without the nod of Modi. Even small bridges and trains are to be inaugurated only by Modi. No party worth the name is holding organizational elections any more. When were the elections held in BJP last? Isn't the president of BJP a handpicked man? There is no need to single out Congress when it is the same story everywhere. If Kharge and Rahul differed on TMC, it is further proof that party is not the monopoly of Rahul Gandhi. The worthies mentioned by her for their criticism of the party carry no value of their own and matter little. Nobody heard about Keshavan, the great grandson (not even grand) of Rajaji who left the party. So is the case with AK Antony's son Anil Antony. Gulam Nabi Azad was part of the coterie culture and enjoyed plum postings till suddenly he discovered the truth. TMC had time and again proved that it is a fair weather friend. So, no tears need be shed for Rahul's stance against them. If there is any party that unabashedly symbolises personality cult, it is BJP and none else.

Vinay BhushanBhagwaty, Hyderabad

Sonia shouldn't retire from politics



Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is not retiring from politics, as was widely reported after she said was gratified that her "innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.""Never retired, will never retire." So Sonia Gandhi was said to have told senior party leaders in the aftermath of a flurry of speculations following her reported statement to quit politics. She put paid to all the rumours that her innings had not ended yet. A reluctant politician thrust into the world of political storm, she ably took control of party reins and led it to power and guided it from behind the scenes, though her detractors would say she pulled the strings. Her guidance is best needed for the party at a time when it is faced with the domineering rule of saffron party which scoffs at any vestige of democratic politics and secularism.

Parvati S, Hyderabad

'Grateful Sonia hints at retirement.' It may not easily be digested by long standing Congress leaders. Her long years of political career have seen many ups and downs. She was very much reluctant to join politics like her husband former PM Rajiv Gandhi who also initially disobeyed his entry into politics after his mother and PM Indira Gandhi's demise. Both mother and son succumbed to the brutality. Sonia's decision taken at the 85th plenary session for bidding farewell comes at at the crucial time of strengthening the party. She could have become Prime Minister in place of Manmohan Singh, if BJP and others did not object to her candidature on the ground of her nationality.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad